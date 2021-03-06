carandbike logo
Daimler Truck AG And The Volvo Group Complete Creation Of Fuel-cell Joint Venture

The joint venture will develop, produce and commercialize fuel-cell systems for use in heavy-duty trucks as the primary focus, as well as other applications.

Volvo Group is to start with customer tests of trucks with fuel-cells in about three years expand View Photos
Volvo Group is to start with customer tests of trucks with fuel-cells in about three years

Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group completed the transaction to form the previously announced fuel-cell joint venture. The Volvo Group has acquired 50 percent of the partnership interests in the existing Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG for approximately EUR 0.6 billion on a cash and debt-free basis. The ambition is to make the new joint venture a leading global manufacturer of fuel-cells, and thus help the world take a major step towards climate-neutral and sustainable transportation by 2050. Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group have agreed to rename the company cellcentric GmbH & Co. KG.

Also Read: Germany's Daimler Sees 2021 Pandemic Recovery Driving Sales, Profits​

The Volvo Group and Daimler Truck AG own equal interests in the joint venture

The joint venture will develop, produce and commercialize fuel-cell systems for use in heavy-duty trucks as the primary focus, as well as other applications. A key goal of Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group is to start with customer tests of trucks with fuel-cells in about three years and to commence series production during the second half of this decade.

The Volvo Group and Daimler Truck AG own equal interests in the joint venture, but continue to be competitors in all other areas such as vehicle technology and fuel-cell integration in trucks. In November 2020, the Volvo Group and Daimler Truck AG signed a binding agreement for the joint venture. A preliminary non-binding agreement was already signed in April the same year.

