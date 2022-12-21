Delta 4x4 Develops An Off-Road Specific Tesla Model Y

German Tuner 4x4 is quite well known for its experiments with various models. The company's recent creations like the caterpillar track specific Mercedes-Benz G500 and Rolls-Royce Cullinan Overlander reaped good attention online and now it has done something rather interesting with the Tesla Model Y. The Delta 4x4 designed Tesla Model Y has received 4x4 specific modifications including a 35 mm suspension lift, 60 mm widened track and fenders too flare to accommodate the 265/45R20 Continental Cross Contact ATR tires. The extra lift also adds 22 mm more to its ground clearance.





The Model Y 4x4 also gets a roof rack for holding gear like recovery boards, shovels, water canisters, a spare wheel, and storage cases. A light bar is positioned on the front and for even better illumination, Delta 4x4 has given it four PIAA LED spotlights on the front bumper. Now of course we can't expect the Tesla Model Y to boast capabilities of a hard core 4x4 SUV, but it still appears to have plenty of additional off-road ability.

A recent software upgrade gave the Model Y Performance a Track Mode, which was previously offered only on the Model S Plaid and Model 3 Performance. It adds lots of features like creating custom settings for a variety of drivetrain variables, recording laps with the onboard cameras, and tracking telemetry on the track.