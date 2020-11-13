Diwali 2020: Luxury Ride Offers Festive Discounts On Pre-Owned Luxury Cars

Multi branded, pre-owned luxury car chain, Luxury Ride, has rolled out special festive deals this month, offering discounts up to ₹ 4 lakh on cars, depending on the vehicle. In addition to that, the company is also offering its customers an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 1 lakh, and special warranty packages on its cars. Talking about the special benefits on offer, Sumit Garg, MD and Co-Founder at Luxury Ride said, "We are providing decent discounts on all our pre-owned luxury cars, and also, providing various schemes on the servicing of cars. On the servicing front, we are providing services at 1/3 price of OEM's. We are giving AMC packages and warranties with cars as a complimentary package and we are the one-stop solution for all luxury car needs."

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars

Luxury Ride has also forayed into the sports car segment and 10 per cent of its stock will have pre-owned luxury sports cars

Talking about his expectations from the ongoing festive season, Garg added, "Pre-owned luxury car segment is getting a good amount of attention from the consumers. We are hopeful that this festive season will see a decent sale. In fact, we have forayed into the sports car segment and 10 per cent of our stock will have the pre-owned luxury sports cars."

Also Read: Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment To Play A Pivotal Role In Post-COVID Era: Industry Experts

Luxury Ride believes that that future of pre-owned luxury car segment looks promising, and it's getting good response from tier II, III and other cities of India. To address this demand, the company is also aggressively expanding its network in India and plans to have over 50 showrooms, across the country, by 2023. Furthermore, to reach out to potential customers Luxury Ride is also expanding its digital presence and has also started delivering cars to those cities where its showrooms are physically not present right now.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.