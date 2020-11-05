Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars

Here are some of the best deals that top luxury carmakers are offering this festive month

The festive season is here, and while the current pandemic has put a damper on a lot of things, things are getting better. The last couple of months has shown us that the auto sector is moving towards recovery, and with Diwali around the corner, several car manufactures have come out with some lucrative schemes and deals, and the luxury car segment is no exception. So, here are some of the best deals that India's top luxury carmakers are offering this festive month.

BMW India

While the Bavarian carmaker is not offering any major cash discounts this month, customers can avail some lucrative finance offers as part of BMW India's 360-degree plan, which includes low-cost EMIs and assured buybacks. This deal also includes the newly launched BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, which is available at a monthly payment of ₹ 39,300, and assured buyback value of ₹ 22.79 lakh for up to 3 years. Under the same plan, the 3 Series sedan is available at a monthly payment of ₹ 42,222, along with an assured buyback of up to 49 per cent, while the 6GT come with a monthly payment scheme of ₹ 61,111 and assured buyback of up to 45 per cent. Both also come with a complimentary service pack for 3 years.

The BMW 5 Series is offered with 5.55 per cent ROI and additional benefits up to ₹ 3.75 lakh, the X3 comes with a 6.99 per cent ROI and additional benefits up to ₹ 2.5 lakh. Both cars also come with a zero down payment option and complimentary service for 3 years. The BMW X1 at the same time also comes with zero down payment along with a 6.99 per cent ROI and service & maintenance package at ₹ 0.97/km, and additional benefits up to ₹ 1.25 lakh. The BMW X4 coupe SUV also comes with a zero down payment option, 5.55 per cent effective ROI, complimentary service for 3 years and additional benefits up to ₹ 2.5 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz India

Mercedes-Benz too is only offering some easy finance schemes under its Star Agility+ plan, offering features like free 1-year insurance, low EMIs, and assured buyback policies. On the C-Class and E-Class, the company is offering a 7.99 per cent ROI with an EMI of ₹ 39,999 and ₹ 49,999 per month, respectively. Both also come with 1-year insurance. Similarly, the GLC too is being offered at an interest of 7.99 per cent for a monthly payment of 44,444, along with 1-year insurance. As for the company's flagship SUV GLS, Mercedes-Benz India is offering the SUV at a starting EMI of 99,999 including maintenance and warranty, along with an assured buyback scheme for easy upgrades. The company has told us that there will be more deals at the dealer level, depending on the city and state, so do check with your nearest showroom.

Jaguar Land Rover India

JLR India has announced some decent retail offers on its Jaguar and Land Rover branded vehicles. Starting with Jaguar India, the brand is currently offering retail benefits of up to ₹ 1.35 lakh and easy EMI option for the XE, XF and F-Pace.

As for Land Rover, is offering retails benefits staring from ₹ 35,000 to ₹ 2.35 lakh on the Range Rover Evoque, based in the variant you choose. Similarly, the Discovery Sport too comes with retail benefits between ₹ 85,000 and ₹ 2.35 lakh based on the variants. The bigger Discovery and Range Rover Velar are being offered with retail benefits of up to ₹ 35,000. All SUV also come with smart easy EMI options.

Volvo India

Volvo India is currently offering a limited period cash discount of ₹ 3 lakh on the XC40 SUV. The offer is only valid until stocks last. So, if you are interested in buying the XC40 contact your nearest Volvo dealer.

Disclaimer: All the aforementioned deals and benefits are valid up till November 30, 2020, unless specified otherwise. The deals may vary as per model, variant, city or state so we would request you to contact your nearest dealer to know more about benefits available in your region.

