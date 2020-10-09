Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi India is all set for the festive season and has introduced the new Q8 Celebration Edition in the country priced at ₹ 98.98 lakh. The new special edition model undercuts the standard version in pricing by a hefty ₹ 34 lakh, but does miss out on a few features in the process. In comparison, the standard Audi Q8 retails at ₹ 1.33 crore (all prices, ex-showroom India). The new entry-level variant will help the automaker attract more buyers, and even snatch customers from rivals like the BMW X6, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition rides on 19-inch alloy wheels instead of the 20-inch wheels on the Technology trim

What you do not get on the Celebration version is the adaptive suspension that has been replaced by the standard suspension with damper control. The standard Audi sound system replaces the Bang & Olufsen audio unit, and there's Audi Phone Box Light wireless charging system instead of the Audi Phone Box. The operating buttons on the Celebration Edition are finished in matte black instead of aluminium, while the coupe SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels in place of the 20-inch wheels that are offered on the Technology variant.

The Celebration Edition's cabin remains identical but gets matte black finish for the buttons instead of aluminium

The Audi Q8 Celebration edition, however, is not bare bones and is loaded on the feature front and ticks almost all boxes with equipment like the HD Matrix LED headlamps, dual touchscreens with haptic response, MMI navigation, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi smartphone interface, panoramic sunroof and more. The car also gets Audi Pre-sense, eight airbags, ambient lighting, and Audi Park Assist.

The Q8 Celebration Edition also misses out on the Bang & Olufsen audio system and the adaptive suspension

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family - the Audi Q8 Celebration. Since its very successful launch in January earlier this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response and we are confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration we will now be able to widen the appeal of this irresistible Q model."

The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition is offered with the same 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque that propels the car from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The coupe SUV has an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph. The model comes with permanent all-wheel drive Quattro while power is sent to the wheels using the 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. Audi India has commenced accepting bookings for the Q8 Celebration edition at its dealerships and even online. Deliveries, on the other hand, will begin very soon.

