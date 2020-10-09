Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; ₹ 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition arrives right in time for the festive season and is priced at Rs. 98.98 lakh, which makes it about Rs. 34 lakh cheaper than the standard version that retails at Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition is priced at Rs. 98.98 lakh (Ex-showroom, India) expand View Photos
The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition is priced at Rs. 98.98 lakh (Ex-showroom, India)

Highlights

  • The Q8 Celebration misses out on the B&O audio unit, adaptive suspension
  • The Audi Q8 Celebration uses the same 3.0-litre TFSI motor with 335 bhp
  • The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition undercuts the GLE Coupe, Cayenne Coupe

Audi India is all set for the festive season and has introduced the new Q8 Celebration Edition in the country priced at ₹ 98.98 lakh. The new special edition model undercuts the standard version in pricing by a hefty ₹ 34 lakh, but does miss out on a few features in the process. In comparison, the standard Audi Q8 retails at ₹ 1.33 crore (all prices, ex-showroom India). The new entry-level variant will help the automaker attract more buyers, and even snatch customers from rivals like the BMW X6, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Also Read: Audi Q8 Launched In India

er6g2hto

The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition rides on 19-inch alloy wheels instead of the 20-inch wheels on the Technology trim

What you do not get on the Celebration version is the adaptive suspension that has been replaced by the standard suspension with damper control. The standard Audi sound system replaces the Bang & Olufsen audio unit, and there's Audi Phone Box Light wireless charging system instead of the Audi Phone Box. The operating buttons on the Celebration Edition are finished in matte black instead of aluminium, while the coupe SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels in place of the 20-inch wheels that are offered on the Technology variant.

audi q8 cabin unveiled

The Celebration Edition's cabin remains identical but gets matte black finish for the buttons instead of aluminium

The Audi Q8 Celebration edition, however, is not bare bones and is loaded on the feature front and ticks almost all boxes with equipment like the HD Matrix LED headlamps, dual touchscreens with haptic response, MMI navigation, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi smartphone interface, panoramic sunroof and more. The car also gets Audi Pre-sense, eight airbags, ambient lighting, and Audi Park Assist.

Also Read: Audi RS Q8 India Review

cjq7cgps

The Q8 Celebration Edition also misses out on the Bang & Olufsen audio system and the adaptive suspension

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family - the Audi Q8 Celebration. Since its very successful launch in January earlier this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response and we are confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration we will now be able to widen the appeal of this irresistible Q model."

WATCH: Audi Q8 Review

0 Comments

The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition is offered with the same 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque that propels the car from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The coupe SUV has an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph. The model comes with permanent all-wheel drive Quattro while power is sent to the wheels using the 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. Audi India has commenced accepting bookings for the Q8 Celebration edition at its dealerships and even online. Deliveries, on the other hand, will begin very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs

U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison
Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales

Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales
Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021

Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Audi Q8

Audi Q8
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.33 Crore
EMI Starts
2,76,0869% / 5 yrs
Premium Fullsize SUV
Petrol
Automatic
10 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
06:14
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-20 01:17 PM IST
Audi RS Q8 Price, Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch, RE Classic 500 Tribute Black
04:24
Audi RS Q8 Price, Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch, RE Classic 500 Tribute Black
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Aug-20 07:30 PM IST
Harley-Davidson India Exit, Benelli BS6 Bikes, Audi RS Q8 Launch Date
04:02
Harley-Davidson India Exit, Benelli BS6 Bikes, Audi RS Q8 Launch Date
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Aug-20 04:50 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Jeep Compass Recalled, Audi RS Q8 Launch, Citroen India Production
03:39
Jeep Compass Recalled, Audi RS Q8 Launch, Citroen India Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Aug-20 05:00 PM IST
Audi Q8 and Audi RS Q8 - Review Across Two Continents
22:07
Audi Q8 and Audi RS Q8 - Review Across Two Continents
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 30-May-20 06:56 PM IST
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
04:21
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jan-20 10:48 PM IST
Audi Q8 And Audi RS Q8 - Exclusive Review Across Two Continents
22:10
Audi Q8 And Audi RS Q8 - Exclusive Review Across Two Continents
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Dec-19 08:57 AM IST
Audi Q8 And Audi RS Q8- Exclusive Review Across Two Continents
23:28
Audi Q8 And Audi RS Q8- Exclusive Review Across Two Continents
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Dec-19 09:38 PM IST
Great Wall, Car Sales, Audi Q8
02:50
Great Wall, Car Sales, Audi Q8
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Nov-19 09:19 PM IST
Audi Q8 Head Light
Audi Q8 Head Light
Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
Audi Q8 Sideview
Audi Q8 Sideview
Audi Q8 Backview
Audi Q8 Backview
Audi Q8 Front Seating
Audi Q8 Front Seating
Audi Q8 Dashboard
Audi Q8 Dashboard
Audi Q8 Rear Seating
Audi Q8 Rear Seating
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities