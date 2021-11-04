Diwali 2021: Best Compact SUVs Under Rs. 20 Lakh

The compact SUV segment has been one of the most burgeoning segments in India since the last two years. We have seen new and updated models from several carmakers like Renault, Nissan, Maruti Suzuki and of course Hyundai and Kia. While other models haven't been major volume drivers for their respective brands, the Korean duo have been blockbuster hits in our market. Here is a list of the top five compact SUVs you can buy this Diwali.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is one of the best selling compact SUVs in India.

The new-generation of the Hyundai Creta has been selling like hot cakes. It was a big move from what the Creta was because the new-gen was bigger, better and more tech focused than before. Of course, throw in the value for money offering of the compact SUV and you understand why it reigns supreme in this segment. The Hyundai Creta then is one of the obvious of choices if you're looking for a compact SUV and there's a lot that this car brings to the table.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos was recently updated in India.

First launched in 2019, the Kia Seltos has become one of the most popular SUVs in India. It was the first product to be launched by the South Korean carmaker and is currently one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country. Recently, Kia also launched the updated 2021 Seltos which gets the new Kia logo and few more variants. Engine options remain the same - a 1.4-litre, turbo petrol unit, a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre, diesel engine.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo MT offers a good blend of performance, ride and handling.

The Renault Duster pioneered the compact SUV segment in India and now has been updated with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. It still stays very true to its macho SUV looks and is pretty much the same in terms of design since its inception. It does get all the requisite features but not as much as the Korean duo offer. The Duster is also offered with the 1.5-litre BS6 compliant naturally-aspirated petrol motor.

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks is offered with two petrol engines.

The BS6 compliant Nissan Kicks was launched in India last year in May. It is available in India in four trim options - XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). it shares its powertrain options with the Renault Duster, so you get the same 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor and the 1.5-litre natural-aspirated petrol engine options.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

In terms of pricing, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross undercuts its rivals Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta and even the Kia Seltos.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was the first car to be launched under the company's premium Nexa brand and it's the flag bearer for Maruti's premium brand. Five years later, it still remains the flagship model. Now the S-Cross may not has changed much in terms of looks, but there have been significant updates made to the model, over the period. This time around, the crossover has made its transition to BS6 and gets the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid motor under its hood.