VW Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: First Look

Volkswagen India recently launched a special edition of the Taigun SUV named the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition. Compared to the standard GT variant, it offers some cosmetic upgrades, and will be sold in limited numbers. Priced at Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Trail Edition aims to beef up the SUV credentials of the Taigun. So, what's unique about this limited edition model? Here's an overview.

Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Exterior

From the front, there is no differentiating factor between the standard variant and the Trail Edition. However, in profile, the 16-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black stand out. What also catches your attention is the funky-looking decal on the rear doors and C-pillars. It enhances the Taigun's look and makes the SUV look pretty attractive. Then, there's a 'Trail' badge with red accents, on the tailgate.

Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Interiors and features

On the inside, the changes to the Trail Edition are minimal. What changes is the black seat upholstery with red stitching and red piping, making the seats look quite sporty. Apart from that, the Taigun retains all the elements of its interiors and still feels spacious and quite practical. The feel and finish of the materials used are impressive.

Regarding its features, the Trail Edition comes with puddle lamps, aluminium foot pedals, and an in-built dashcam. Other features include the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, automatic headlights, a rear-view camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and more.

But since this isn't based on the top-spec variant of the Taigun, it also misses out on quite a lot of features, such as ventilated and powered front seats, and there's no sunroof or cruise control. It also misses out on a fully digital instrument cluster and gets this part analogue-digital one instead. Moreover, the top-spec Taigun gets full LED headlamps and six airbags, which are given a miss here. It comes with halogen headlights and dual airbags instead.

Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Powertrain

The only engine available with the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that puts out a peak of 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It's paired with the six-speed manual transmission, which is the only gearbox on offer with the Trail Edition.

Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Summary

Since this is a single variant being offered at Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom), it costs the same as its mid-spec Taigun GT trim but with the previously stated additional features. Buyers will appreciate the Trail Edition for the fact that you get a fun-to-drive SUV with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 5-speed gearbox. Yes, you are missing out on a host of features such as ventilated seats, cruise control and more, but it proves to be uniquely appealing for customers looking for a manual SUV.