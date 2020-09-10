New Cars and Bikes in India
Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins 2020 Transanatolia Rally

Andrea Rossi piloted the Multistrada 1260 Enduro to first place in the twin-cylinder category and ninth place overall.

Andrea Rossi piloted the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro to first place in twin-cylinder category

Highlights

  • Ducati test rider Andrea Rossi piloted the bike to ninth place overall
  • In the twin-cylinder category, Rossi took first place at the rally
  • The Transanatolia Rally was held in Turkey from August 15-22

Ducati rider and tester Andrea Rossi piloted the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro to first place in the twin-cylinder category of the Transanatolia Rally, and ninth place overall in the off-road competition. The Transanatolia Rally is one of the world's top rally-raid events taking participants over rocky terrain and sand as well as dirt roads. The 2020 edition of the Transanatolia Rally was held between August 15-22 and included the departure from Istanbul, to arrive in Sile, crossing the cities of Abant, Aymana and Karadag, covering 2,850 km.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro

hknhedo

The week-long rally covered varied off-road terrain and covered over 2,800 km

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro used by Rossi in the week-long event in Turkey was equipped with bull-bars, radiator guards and type-approved silencer, all from the Ducati Performance accessories selection. The configuration was stock apart from a high saddle suitable for extreme off-road riding, suspension adjusted according to the type of route and side number plates required by race regulations.

Also Read: Ducati DRE Off-Road Experience

9ec8fkos

Andrea Rossi clocked a top speed of 203 kmph at the Tuz Golu salt lake in Turkey

"Since 2016 I started working with Ducati on the development of the Multistrada Enduro project, so I know very well its potential, its robustness and its countless qualities, which is why it was decided to participate in a demanding rally like the Transanatolia with a practically standard bike," explained Andrea Rossi.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Specifications Comparison

In all, Rossi covered 7 stages in 7 days, with a daily average of 450 km for 8 hours of navigation per day. He used the bike to climb up to 3,000 metres above sea level and reached a top speed of 203 kmph on the salt lake of Tuz Golu. Ducati has been collaborating with Rossi since 2013, and the off-road motorcyclist is now a test rider for the Italian manufacturer.

