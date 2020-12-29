eBikeGo To Conduct Training Program For Mechanics For Electric Vehicles

Mumbai-based electric vehicle start-up, eBikeGo has announced that it will begin a training program for mechanics to handle and service electric vehicles. The aim is to transform mechanics currently working with petrol and diesel vehicles, to be able to handle electric vehicles as well in the future, according to the company. The training program will be held across five major cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The duration of the training program will be 30 to 45 days.

Speaking on the initiative, Irfan Khan, CEO and Founder, eBikeGo said, "We at eBikeGo are extremely pleased to announce the first-ever EV service training program to enable the mechanics of petrol vehicles to become future-ready as EV Specialists. This initiative helps the mechanics to secure job opportunities in the new environment that is rapidly moving to EV and also help to boost the EV ecosystem in India. With this training drive, eBikeGo will not only empower the mechanics but also enables them to be Atma Nirbhar (self-sufficient) which is the vision of our Prime Minister."

The training program will be both online as well as offline and includes a 14-hour video tutorial

Under the EV service training program, eBikeGo will provide a training manual, along with a 14-hour video tutorial wherein the mechanics will learn the basics about electric vehicles, their issues, as well as how to repair them. It will also teach the kind of toolbox required to repair EVs and the skill set included. The theoretical training will be provided on eBikeGo's online app, while practical training will be provided offline.

eBikeGo will provide specialised training with three distinctive variants of vehicles on a pilot basis to test, fix, and assemble them. On successful completion of the program, the mechanic will receive an eBikeGo approved station board and a certificate. The company will also partner with these mechanics for maintenance and upkeep of its electric vehicles, ensuring employment and business in the future. The training drive is set to begin in January 2021.

eBikeGo plans to have about 3000 IoT Charging Stations across 5 major cities by February 2021

The Indian electric vehicle is expected to grow up to an ₹ 50,000 crore market by 2025, according to a report by Avendus Capital. The two and three-wheeler segment is expected to see an exponential rise in adoption in the coming years. More recently, eBikeGo also announced that it plans to install about 3000 charging stations across India by February 2020. The charging stations will be IoT enabled and will be compatible with electric two-wheelers irrespective of the brand. The company plans to install about 12,000-15,000 charging stations across the country in the next year.

