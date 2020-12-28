Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions

Hero Electric has announced a partnership with eBikeGo, a Mumbai-based electric mobility startup for deploying Hero electric two-wheelers for last mile logistics on a 'per delivery' model and to individual customers on monthly rental basis. Hero Electric will provide 1,000 electric two-wheelers to eBikeGo for deployment in various cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Jaipur. In fact, Hero Electric has already delivered 120 units out of the 1,000 units committed. The remaining units will be delivered to eBikeGo over the coming financial year.

(The Hero Electric Nyx-HX electric scooter series can be customised for over 10 applications for different business needs and this will be among the scooters that will be delivered to eBikeGo)

Commenting on this initiative, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "The bike rental space is fast emerging as a viable alternate to bike ownership. We are happy to partner with serious players like eBikeGO to offer a great experience of a smooth and a pleasurable ride to a discerning customer who cares for the environment and wants an easy, effortless and joyful riding experience" Gill further added that with the introduction of versatile bikes like Nyx with a flexi range, Hero is getting a flurry of interest from the different segments of B2B customers, may it be deliveries, rentals or bike sharing.

(The Hero Electric Nyx-HX has a top speed of 42 kmph and is powered by 0.6 kW electric motor)

Hero Electric will also provide after sales service support to eBikesGo through its dealer network which has over 600 outlets in India. Additionally, there will be a dedicated relationship manager and technical team for maximum uptime. The EVs will be serviced end-to end through Hero Electric's robust service model with at least 90 per cent uptime through the life of the vehicle. With its recent launch of the Nyx-HX under the "City Speed" variants, Hero Electric says that its EVs offer low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range and various other customisable features for its clients.

