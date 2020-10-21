New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km

The Hero Nyx-HX electric scooter series has been designed for commercial applications and can be customised to suit different applications. The entry-level variants offer a range of 82 km on a single charge, which can be extended to 210 km on the higher variants of the e-scooter.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
The Hero Electric Nyx-HX e-scooter series starts from Rs. 64,640 after FAME II subsidy in Delhi expand View Photos
The Hero Electric Nyx-HX e-scooter series starts from Rs. 64,640 after FAME II subsidy in Delhi

Highlights

  • The Hero Electric Nyx-HX range is customisable for different applications
  • The base variants of the Nyx-HX e-scooter offer a range of 82 km
  • The Hero Electric scooter gets swappable batteries to maximise range

Hero Electric announced the launch of its new and improved line-up of Nyx-HX electric scooter series for commercial applications. The Hero Nyx-HX range is a B2B e-scooter and is designed for last-mile deliveries. It promises a range of 210 km on a single charge, thanks to its modular battery system along with swappable tech that allows for the extended range. The Nyx-HX is offered in a number of variants with prices starting from ₹ 64,640 (ex-showroom, Delhi, after FAME II subsidy) but this specific version will offer a range of 82 km on a single charge.

kprck2bg

The Hero Electric Nyx-HX electric scooter series can be customised for over 10 applications for different business needs

Commenting on the new line-up, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "Every business needs a specific mobility solution and there cannot be a "one size fits all" bike. The new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer. The bike has a low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with ultimate smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers. We strive to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90 per cent plus uptime, doorstep services, captive charging/swapping infrastructure through our 500 plus strong network all across India. The B2B customer is also able to easily able to comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment."

Hero Electric says that the Nyx-HX series is a high-torque e-scooter intended to operate smoothly with heavy loads. Buyers can customise from a variety of load-carrying solutions like an ice box or a split seat for the pillion that will fold up as a back rest. The company says the Nyx-HX can be customised for over 10 applications for different business needs.

bmogdaek

The Hero Electric Nyx-HX has a top speed of 42 kmph and is powered by 0.6 kW electric motor

0 Comments

The electric scooter is feature-laden and comes with four levels of on-demand connectivity via a Bluetooth interface. There's also the option to track the vehicle remotely, which will be a boon for business operators. The scooter offers a top speed of 42 kmph while power comes from the 0.6 kW electric motor. The scooter gets a battery pack of 1.536 kWh. The electric offering also comes with a set of combi brakes and regenerative braking to maximise range.

