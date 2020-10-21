Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km

Hero Electric announced the launch of its new and improved line-up of Nyx-HX electric scooter series for commercial applications. The Hero Nyx-HX range is a B2B e-scooter and is designed for last-mile deliveries. It promises a range of 210 km on a single charge, thanks to its modular battery system along with swappable tech that allows for the extended range. The Nyx-HX is offered in a number of variants with prices starting from ₹ 64,640 (ex-showroom, Delhi, after FAME II subsidy) but this specific version will offer a range of 82 km on a single charge.

Also Read: Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices

The Hero Electric Nyx-HX electric scooter series can be customised for over 10 applications for different business needs

Commenting on the new line-up, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "Every business needs a specific mobility solution and there cannot be a "one size fits all" bike. The new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer. The bike has a low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with ultimate smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers. We strive to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90 per cent plus uptime, doorstep services, captive charging/swapping infrastructure through our 500 plus strong network all across India. The B2B customer is also able to easily able to comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment."

Hero Electric says that the Nyx-HX series is a high-torque e-scooter intended to operate smoothly with heavy loads. Buyers can customise from a variety of load-carrying solutions like an ice box or a split seat for the pillion that will fold up as a back rest. The company says the Nyx-HX can be customised for over 10 applications for different business needs.

Also Read: Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters

The Hero Electric Nyx-HX has a top speed of 42 kmph and is powered by 0.6 kW electric motor

The electric scooter is feature-laden and comes with four levels of on-demand connectivity via a Bluetooth interface. There's also the option to track the vehicle remotely, which will be a boon for business operators. The scooter offers a top speed of 42 kmph while power comes from the 0.6 kW electric motor. The scooter gets a battery pack of 1.536 kWh. The electric offering also comes with a set of combi brakes and regenerative braking to maximise range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.