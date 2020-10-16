Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices

The 'City Speed' range of electric scooters will be on sale in over 500 dealerships across India

Hero Electric is now offering its 'City Speed' range of electric scooters at discounted prices. These are high-speed electric scooters which can run at a maximum of 42 kmph and offer enough pull to climb flyovers and slopes. The new range of scooters includes the Hero Optima HX, Nyx HX and the Photon HX. Prices for these scooters start at ₹ 57,560. In some places like Delhi there will an additional subsidy to further bring down the prices. These electric scooters will be available in over 500 Hero Electric dealerships across 25 states in India.

(Hero is offering a discount of ₹ 14,390 on the Optima HX City Speed electric scooter)

Commenting on the announcement, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, the current E bike market is polarised with bikes available in low speed, very low price or high speed, very high prices. After years of research we have developed electrical power trains that have 'best in class' efficiencies, using the least amount of battery power, giving adequate pickup and speeds to go in tandem with the speed of traffic on our city roads. Using these power trains we have now launched a new range of bikes starting at ₹ 57,560 that have a comfortable driving range from 70 km to 200 km. These bikes are so designed to give enough power and punch and great economy without stressing the batteries, resulting in high range per charge and very long life of the batteries.

(The Optima HX has a range of 82 km and a top speed of 42 kmph)

The company is offering a discount of ₹ 14,390 on the Hero Optima HX City Speed electric scooter along with the Nyx HX and the Photon HX. The actual price of the scooters is ₹ 71,950 while currently they are being sold at a discounted price of ₹ 57,560. Of course, this is a temporary offer, only for the festive season. Hero Electric is also offering a flat discount of Rs, 6,000 on its select electric scooters apart from the City Speed range.

