New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices

Hero Electric launched a new 'City Speed' range of electric scooters. These include the Hero Optima HX, Nyx HX and the Photon HX. Prices for these scooters start at Rs. 57,560.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
The 'City Speed' range of electric scooters will be on sale in over 500 dealerships across India expand View Photos
The 'City Speed' range of electric scooters will be on sale in over 500 dealerships across India

Highlights

  • Hero Electric's 'City Speed' range prices start at Rs. 57,560
  • Hero Optima HX now offered with a discount of Rs. 14,390
  • All scooters in the city speed range have a top speed of 42 kmph

Hero Electric is now offering its 'City Speed' range of electric scooters at discounted prices. These are high-speed electric scooters which can run at a maximum of 42 kmph and offer enough pull to climb flyovers and slopes. The new range of scooters includes the Hero Optima HX, Nyx HX and the Photon HX. Prices for these scooters start at ₹ 57,560. In some places like Delhi there will an additional subsidy to further bring down the prices. These electric scooters will be available in over 500 Hero Electric dealerships across 25 states in India.

Also Read: Hero Optima HX Electric Scooter Gets A Discount Of ₹ 14,000

10s1mea8

(Hero is offering a discount of ₹ 14,390 on the Optima HX City Speed electric scooter)

Commenting on the announcement, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, the current E bike market is polarised with bikes available in low speed, very low price or high speed, very high prices. After years of research we have developed electrical power trains that have 'best in class' efficiencies, using the least amount of battery power, giving adequate pickup and speeds to go in tandem with the speed of traffic on our city roads. Using these power trains we have now launched a new range of bikes starting at ₹ 57,560 that have a comfortable driving range from 70 km to 200 km. These bikes are so designed to give enough power and punch and great economy without stressing the batteries, resulting in high range per charge and very long life of the batteries.

Also Read: Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters

ala6atp4

(The Optima HX has a range of 82 km and a top speed of 42 kmph)

0 Comments

The company is offering a discount of ₹ 14,390 on the Hero Optima HX City Speed electric scooter along with the Nyx HX and the Photon HX. The actual price of the scooters is ₹ 71,950 while currently they are being sold at a discounted price of ₹ 57,560. Of course, this is a temporary offer, only for the festive season. Hero Electric is also offering a flat discount of Rs, 6,000 on its select electric scooters apart from the City Speed range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices
Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India

Hero Electric Optima

स्कूटर, 65 Kmpl
Hero Electric Optima
Price Starts
₹ 41,770 - 61,866
EMI Starts
₹ 1,377 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Electric Flash

स्कूटर, 50 - 65 Kmpl
Hero Electric Flash
Price Starts
₹ 37,078 - 49,663
EMI Starts
₹ 1,223 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Electric Photon

स्कूटर, 50 Kmpl
Hero Electric Photon
Price Starts
₹ 86,490
EMI Starts
₹ 2,852 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Electric Dash

स्कूटर, 60 Kmpl
Hero Electric Dash
Price Starts
₹ 62,000
EMI Starts
₹ 2,045 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Electric NYX

स्कूटर, 65 Kmpl
Hero Electric NYX
Price Starts
₹ 61,866
EMI Starts
₹ 2,040 11.5% / 3 yrs
Flash Alloy
Flash Alloy
Flash Headlight
Flash Headlight
Flash Safty Frontbar
Flash Safty Frontbar
Alloywheels
Alloywheels
Doom
Doom
Seating
Seating
Gallery2
Gallery2
Gallery4
Gallery4
Gallery5
Gallery5
Side
Side
Default
Default
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities