Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000

Like other manufacturers, Hero Electric too is gearing up for the festive season by offering interesting discounts offers on its model line-up. The company is offering a discount of ₹ 14,390 on the Hero Optima HX City Speed electric scooter. The actual price of the scooter is ₹ 71,950 while currently it is being sold at a discounted price of ₹ 57,560. Of course, this is a temporary offer, only till the stocks last. Hero Electric is also offering a flat discount of Rs, 6,000 on select electric scooters.

Also Read: Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters

(Hero is offering a discount of ₹ 14,390 on the Optima HX City Speed electric scooter)

The Hero Optima HX City Speed electric scooter gets a 550 W motor along with a 30 Ah lithium-ion battery. The range of the scooter is about 82 km on a single charge and the maximum speed of the scooter is about 42 kmph. The scooter takes 4-5 hours to charge fully. Some of the key features of the scooter are digital speedometer, remote lock with anti-theft alarm, combi-braking system, LED lighting and a USB port for charging mobile phones.

Also Read: EV Motors And Hero Electric Join Hands For Manufacturing Rapid Charging E-Bikes

(The Optima HX has a range of 82 km and a top speed of 42 kmph)

Hero Electric has also partnered with Autovert Technologies to offer what is described as 'alternative ownership models' for Hero Electric's new customers. Under the partnership, Autovert, a fintech start-up, will allow new customers of Hero Electric to opt for subscription-based plans for an all-inclusive price at the time of purchasing a new Hero Electric two-wheeler. The all-inclusive subscription plans will start for as low as ₹ 2,999 per month, and will allow Hero Electric customers to avail the electric two-wheeler, along with bundled services such as comprehensive insurance, service and maintenance, loyalty bonuses and upgrade options.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.