Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000

Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of ₹ 14,000

The Hero Optima HX electric scooter carries a price of Rs. 71,950 but for the festive season, Hero Electric is offering the scooter at a price of Rs. 57,560, which is a discount of Rs. 14,390.

Hero Electric commands a share of 36 per cent in the high-speed electric scooter segment in India
Highlights

  • Hero Optima HX now offered with a discount of Rs. 14,390
  • It is currently priced at Rs. 57,560
  • The offer is valid for a limited time period or till stocks last

Like other manufacturers, Hero Electric too is gearing up for the festive season by offering interesting discounts offers on its model line-up. The company is offering a discount of ₹ 14,390 on the Hero Optima HX City Speed electric scooter. The actual price of the scooter is ₹ 71,950 while currently it is being sold at a discounted price of ₹ 57,560. Of course, this is a temporary offer, only till the stocks last. Hero Electric is also offering a flat discount of Rs, 6,000 on select electric scooters.

10s1mea8

(Hero is offering a discount of ₹ 14,390 on the Optima HX City Speed electric scooter)

The Hero Optima HX City Speed electric scooter gets a 550 W motor along with a 30 Ah lithium-ion battery. The range of the scooter is about 82 km on a single charge and the maximum speed of the scooter is about 42 kmph. The scooter takes 4-5 hours to charge fully. Some of the key features of the scooter are digital speedometer, remote lock with anti-theft alarm, combi-braking system, LED lighting and a USB port for charging mobile phones.

ala6atp4

(The Optima HX has a range of 82 km and a top speed of 42 kmph)

0 Comments

Hero Electric has also partnered with Autovert Technologies to offer what is described as 'alternative ownership models' for Hero Electric's new customers. Under the partnership, Autovert, a fintech start-up, will allow new customers of Hero Electric to opt for subscription-based plans for an all-inclusive price at the time of purchasing a new Hero Electric two-wheeler. The all-inclusive subscription plans will start for as low as ₹ 2,999 per month, and will allow Hero Electric customers to avail the electric two-wheeler, along with bundled services such as comprehensive insurance, service and maintenance, loyalty bonuses and upgrade options.

