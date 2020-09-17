Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters

Hero Electric has partnered with Nagpur-based doorstep vehicle washing and auto detailing service provider GoWash. As part of the partnership, professionals of GoWash will use customised Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER electric scooters fitted with a dedicated compartment box at the rear while going for doorstep detailing and washing service. GoWash aims to start with 12 washing vehicles and provide service to 1,500 customers in September 2020. Later, they will be deploying 50 washing vehicles and aim at providing service to 6,000 customers by November 2020 in Nagpur city.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric says the partnership strengthens his company's mission to provide electric mobility solutions

Speaking on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "Hero Electric is proud to partner with GoWash as this collaboration further strengthens our mission of providing eco-friendly mobility solutions to people. Hero Electric has always been an advocate of adopting sustainable practices by using electric mobility and GoWash has proven to have the best expertise in auto-detailing services while nurturing environmental practices. With this, we aim to expand the horizon for the adoption of electric vehicles and are excited to support GoWash in its vision."

Yashwant Budhwani, Founder and CEO of GoWash said, "For us at GoWash, it is not about being the No.1; it's about being the best. best in service to the customers as well as create the best employment platform. All in all, we want to make this planet a better living place."

GoWash plans to expand its operations to Bengaluru in 2021. Customers can book a service on the company's smartphone application. Along with vehicle washing services, GoWash also provides where customers can avail ceramic and PU coating services at nominal rates.

