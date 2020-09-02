New Cars and Bikes in India
EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes

As part of the partnership, EV Motors will integrate its hi-tech batteries with Hero Electric's e-bikes to offer last mile delivery solutions.

Updated:
Hero Electric joins hands with EV Motors for fast charging last mile delivery solutions

  • Hero Electric's e-bikes will be equipped with EV Motors' battery solution
  • EV Motors offers rapid charging infrastructure and battery solutions
  • The technology is aimed at helping last mile delivery solutions providers

EV Motors India (EVM) and Hero Electric have announced a partnership to jointly launch rapid charging e-bikes for last mile delivery operations. Under the partnership, EV Motors will offer advanced battery solutions and charging infrastructure integrated with Hero Electric vehicles. The two brands will run a pilot of around 10,000 e-bikes in a few cities in the next 12 months before launching it across the country. EVM and Hero Electric have designed the solutions to meet the requirements and expectations of last mile delivery operators, including e-commerce, online food, fleet operators and courier delivery agents.

Also Read: EV Motors Launches Its First Public Charging Network In Delhi-NCR

f3hq080g

EV Motors will assemble 20 charging stations in Delhi-NCR within 12 months.

Under the partnership, EVM will be integrating its hi-tech batteries with Hero Electric's e-bikes that can be supercharged in less than 30 minutes using the rapid charging station network "PlugNgo." This quick charge feature makes daily vehicle operation of 130 km to 140 km stress-free, and will also help in bringing down maintenance and running costs. The rapid charging stations will be installed at strategic locations including the Hero Electric dealerships and will be accessible for public charging.

Commenting on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "This unique solution of '30 minutes Charging' coupled with the easier ownership models may be a game changer for the EV industry as it will solve three important issues namely- range anxiety, battery replacement costs and the high acquisition price. As a market leader we'll keep offering variety of EV adoption options to customers be it battery rapid charging or home charging with light weight portable batteries. Our upgraded bikes are now ready with the hi-tech batteries from EVM to deliver the best value for money to the discerning customer."

Also Read: Hero Electric Announces Subscription Based Finance Schemes

umvfoh18

Hero Electric offers a range of electric two-whelers

To enable a robust roadmap to build an effective fleet of hassle-free vehicle operations, EV Motors is addressing critical challenges including ownership of vehiclse spread across large number of individuals, access to financing, EV charging infrastructure, battery performance and vehicle uptime and service issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinit Bansal, Managing Director, EV Motors India said, "We are excited about our partnership with Hero Electric, as it is another step forward towards our commitment to encourage e-mobility and provide a holistic EV infrastructure. We have witnessed a huge demand of electric two-wheelers and related services in last mile delivery operation, keeping in mind the requisition of long life batteries that can not only be charged very quickly but also can withstand the rigors of high temperatures and Indian driving conditions. Hence, this strategic partnership will help create the necessary competency and technology for building the future of the mobility market in India."

Also Read: Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers

d9lht5v8

EV Motors inaugurated its first public charging network in Delhi-NCR

EV Motors offers a composite state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) solution for last mile delivery operations. This ensures longer uptime and produce more focused insights related to fleet management and enable smooth operation of business. It has the capability to be integrated with other APIs which makes interoperability easy and will work with all individuals as well as last mile delivery operators.

It provides crucial middleware not only to monitor/control the vehicle but also allows AI-enabled features like vehicle diagnostics, ride statistics, smart battery management system (real-time tracking of battery health, performance and efficiency). It is also laced with other advanced security features like anti-theft, geo fencing, remote immobilisation, preventive maintenance schedule alert and alarm.

rating-logo
rating-logo
rating-logo
rating-logo
rating-logo
rating-logo
rating-logo
rating-logo
