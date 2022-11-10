EICMA 2022: MV Agusta 921 S Cafe Racer Concept Unveiled

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has unveiled a café racer concept called the MV Agusta 921 S at the ongoing EICMA 2022 show in Milan, Italy. At the motorcycle show this year, MV Agusta is not displaying bikes, but the company did make announcements, including the Lucky Strike 7 as well as the 921 S concept. The 921 S has been in development since earlier this year, and the company says the 921 S concept draws inspiration from the 1973 MV Agusta 750S, taking the design of the original, and re-introducing it in a new package for the 21st century.

The MV Agusta 921 S pays homage to the 1973 MV Agusta 750 S, taking styling cues from the original, but introduced in a model for the 21st century.



The idea behind the 921 S is not just nostalgia, according to the company, but to create a modern classic with styling and graphic touches, which are futuristic, yet evoke the roots of classic Italian motorcycle design.

The MV Agusta 921 S is a perfect blend of retro design and modern technology, a true modern classic, with performance and technology of a contemporary roadster.



The prototype MV Agusta 921 S is powered by a 921 cc, inline four-cylinder engine which makes a claimed 115.5 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 116 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Although the 921 S is still a concept, MV Agusta intends to introduce the model in production form sometime in 2024. As with the design, the bike’s mechanicals are also a combination of retro and modern.

The 921 cc, inline four-cylinder engine has been derived from the earlier Brutale 1000 RR's engine, and makes a claimed 115.5 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 116 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The bike’s engine is mounted on a welded tubular steel trellis frame with aluminium alloy side plates and a seat-supporting subframe. Front and rear suspension is by Ohlins, with top-spec units. At the front is a 43 mm NIX cartridge design with fully adjustable compression and rebound damping. The rear gets a fully adjustable TTX36 shock. Braking duties are handled by premium Brembo Stylema four-piston caipers gripping 320 mm front discs, while at the rear, there’s a single Brembo 220 mm disc brake with a two-piston caliper.

The bike is expected to be introduced sometime in 2024, as a limited edition model.

There’s cornering ABS, rear-wheel lift mitigation, and the 921 S’s engine is based on the earlier MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR powerplant, but with a considerable redesign to give it a broader more usable power band. The bike certainly looks exclusive, and if MV Agusta introduces it in production form, even in limited numbers, there’s a good chance it will have a few takers.