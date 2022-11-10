EICMA 2022: MV Agusta 921 S Cafe Racer Concept Unveiled

  • Home
The MV Agusta 921 S concept pays homage to the 1970s MV Agusta 750 S. Sophisticated electronics, good power from 921 cc inline four engine, and loaded with electronics, this MV Agusta may be as good as it looks!
Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has unveiled a café racer concept called the MV Agusta 921 S at the ongoing EICMA 2022 show in Milan, Italy. At the motorcycle show this year, MV Agusta is not displaying bikes, but the company did make announcements, including the Lucky Strike 7 as well as the 921 S concept. The 921 S has been in development since earlier this year, and the company says the 921 S concept draws inspiration from the 1973 MV Agusta 750S, taking the design of the original, and re-introducing it in a new package for the 21st century. 

The MV Agusta 921 S pays homage to the 1973 MV Agusta 750 S, taking styling cues from the original, but introduced in a model for the 21st century.


The idea behind the 921 S is not just nostalgia, according to the company, but to create a modern classic with styling and graphic touches, which are futuristic, yet evoke the roots of classic Italian motorcycle design.

The MV Agusta 921 S is a perfect blend of retro design and modern technology, a true modern classic, with performance and technology of a contemporary roadster. 
 

The prototype MV Agusta 921 S is powered by a 921 cc, inline four-cylinder engine which makes a claimed 115.5 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 116 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Although the 921 S is still a concept, MV Agusta intends to introduce the model in production form sometime in 2024. As with the design, the bike’s mechanicals are also a combination of retro and modern.

The 921 cc, inline four-cylinder engine has been derived from the earlier Brutale 1000 RR's engine, and makes a claimed 115.5 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 116 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The bike’s engine is mounted on a welded tubular steel trellis frame with aluminium alloy side plates and a seat-supporting subframe. Front and rear suspension is by Ohlins, with top-spec units. At the front is a 43 mm NIX cartridge design with fully adjustable compression and rebound damping. The rear gets a fully adjustable TTX36 shock. Braking duties are handled by premium Brembo Stylema four-piston caipers gripping 320 mm front discs, while at the rear, there’s a single Brembo 220 mm disc brake with a two-piston caliper.

The bike is expected to be introduced sometime in 2024, as a limited edition model.

There’s cornering ABS, rear-wheel lift mitigation, and the 921 S’s engine is based on the earlier MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR powerplant, but with a considerable redesign to give it a broader more usable power band. The bike certainly looks exclusive, and if MV Agusta introduces it in production form, even in limited numbers, there’s a good chance it will have a few takers.

