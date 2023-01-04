EKA Mobility Partners With Shuzlan Energy To Grow EV Charging Infrastructure

  • Home
Shuzlan to provide electric charging solutions for EKA’s E9 9-metre electric buses.
04-Jan-23 04:30 PM IST
EKA Mobility has announced a partnership with EV charging infrastructure firm Shuzlan Energy to deploy charging stations across the country. Under the partnership Shuzlan will install charging stations of 30kW, 60 kW and 120 kW for institutions purchasing EKA electric buses.

“Our partnership with Shuzlan Energy will strengthen the charging infrastructure for our e-buses, allowing customers to electrify their fleets rapidly and more conveniently. We look forward to providing a wide range of necessary solutions and technologies in an integrated, streamlined, and operationally efficient way to democratize EVs with best-in-class TCO (total cost of ownership) solutions, and sustainable ecosystems,” said Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited.

EKA Mobility launched its first electric bus in India, the EKA E9 earlier this year. The company has also entered into multiple partnerships with companies for the supply of components for the bus, fast charging and setting up charging stations.

"We are overjoyed to partner with EKA Mobility on this green venture. We are on a mission to deliver sustainably smart e-mobility solutions through our charging stations. We have also started the deployment of charging stations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. And by 2024 we aim to deploy 10,000 charging stations across Pan India,” said Shuel Bhamla, Director, Shuzlan Energy.

