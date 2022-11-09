  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk Will Sell $3.9 Billion Worth Of Tesla Stock For Twitter

Elon Musk Will Sell $3.9 Billion Worth Of Tesla Stock For Twitter

The world's richest man has sold more than $10 billion worth of Tesla stock to acquire Twitter
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
09-Nov-22 03:15 PM IST
Elon Musk Will Sell $3.9 Billion Worth Of Tesla Stock For Twitter banner
Highlights
  • Musk has sold $3.9 billion more of the Twitter stock
  • He had earlier sold around $6.9 billion of stock
  • Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter on October 27

If you are wondering while Elon Musk is aggressively slashing costs at Twitter and trying to monetise it fast, it is because his Tesla stock is tied to this acquisition. With tech stocks tumbling through the year, his net worth is also down and now he has been forced to sell another $3.9 billion of his Tesla stock. This comes after he was forced to sell $6.9 billion of his Tesla stake in August. At the time he said he wouldn’t sell more of his Tesla stock to finance the Twitter deal, but it seems like he has been forced to do the same. 

Musk has sold 20 million shares in the SEC filing which is worth $3.9 billion. Musk’s sale of his Tesla stock has also resulted in a massive reduction in Tesla’s market capitalization. It has lost around 30 per cent of its market value. This loss is much more than the value of Twitter. 

Musk acquired the social media network for a whopping $44 billion which Musk himself admits is on the higher side, though analysts suggest it could be two times the value of the company. 

For years, Musk has said that he wouldn’t sell his Tesla stock but when he offered to acquire Twitter, he structured the offer in such a way that his Tesla stock was tied to it. When this was revealed, Tesla’s stock started plunging and, there was a downturn in tech valuations because of the economic slowdown. 

Musk tried to get out of the Twitter deal, but legally he was tied up and he backed off and was forced to complete the acquisition after Twitter sued him. 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Tesla To Start Mass Production Of The Cybertruck At The End Of 2023
Tesla To Start Mass Production Of The Cybertruck At The End Of 2023
3 days ago
Tesla's California EV Market Share Slips As Rivals Step Up
Tesla's California EV Market Share Slips As Rivals Step Up
4 days ago
Musk Looks To Delay Twitter Trial Following Whistleblower Claims
Musk Looks To Delay Twitter Trial Following Whistleblower Claims
8 days ago
Twitter Lawsuit Halted So Elon Musk Can Close Deal
Twitter Lawsuit Halted So Elon Musk Can Close Deal
8 days ago

Question Of The Day

What is your preferred mode of commute for a road trip?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio