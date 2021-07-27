Exclusive: Air To Have A 2 Seater eVTOL With 160 KMs Of Range

eVTOL startup Air which has just emerged from stealth revealed to carandbike that it is currently working on a 2 seater called the Air eVOLT. This vehicle interestingly will be more like a car, than an aircraft and will have a range of 160 kilometres and will be charged using existing electric vehicle infrastructure.

"The first-generation Air eVTOL will accommodate two people. Once mass production is in place, we hope to move towards production of a vehicle to accommodate 4 people," said Rani Plaut, the CEO of Air, in an emailed interview to carandbike.

"What's great about our vehicles is that they will use the same charging stations and equipment already in use for EVs on the road, no special equipment required. Our eVTOL will have a range of up to about 160 kilometres (100 miles), and while cruising, the duration will be about one hour," he added.

Talking about the unique challenges around the Air eVTOL, considering it is not an air taxi, but more of a personally driven flying car that can be parked at home, Plaut was quite optimistic about the regulatory requirements to launch such a vehicle and the type of training its users will need.

Air is making an eVTOL for personal use that can be used and owned like a car

"Air is working closely with the FAA and we hope to obtain a G1 specification in accordance to their guidelines. As all players in the eVTOL space, we are aiming to qualify for special conditions under Part 23 regulations for airworthiness, the only difference is that we aim for level 1, low speed," he said.

Plaut also believes the standards for eVTOL operations will be simplified as development accelerates as the simplified vehicle operator (SVO) license is also about to be introduced in the states. The SVO license according to Plaut is key towards the wide adoption of such vehicles.

"Due to our unique flight control system and our aircraft's design, flying our vehicles will be like owning and driving a car. Just like how driving requires a course and the granting of a driver's license, flying our vehicles will require a similar level of training and routine. We envision our customers obtaining a sport pilot's license or a private pilot's license, both of which are available to date and rather simple and inexpensive to achieve," he explained.

Air will unveil its eVTOL later this year in the fall.