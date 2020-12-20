New Cars and Bikes in India
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021

The price hike will increase all motorcycles in the Jawa line-up from early January 2021. An official announcement is expected soon.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The price hike will affect all Jawa Motorcycles but the quantum is yet to be announced expand View Photos
The price hike will affect all Jawa Motorcycles but the quantum is yet to be announced

Highlights

  • The price hike will affect all models in the Jawa range
  • The Jawa Motorcycles range comprises the Jawa 300, Forty Two & the Perak
  • An official announcement about the price hike is expected in a few days

Classic Legends Private Limited will be hiking prices for the Jawa range of motorcycles in the country from January 2021. Sources close to the development have confirmed to carandbike that the bike maker is planning a cyclical revision of prices for the new year that will see the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two, and the Jawa Perak get more expensive by a small margin. The source further revealed that the rising input costs and commodity prices have been reasons for the price hike. More recently, Mahindra Group's Mahindra & Mahindra also announced a price increase from next year onwards across its passenger and commercial vehicle range.

Also Read: Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021

It's unclear at the moment as to what will be the quantum of the price hike. At present, the Jawa line-up starts with the Forty Two that's priced from ₹ 1.65 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India) for the Perak. Barring the hike, there won't be any changes to the motorcycles with the bikes continuing to draw power from the 293 cc single-cylinder mill on the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two, and the 334 cc engine on the Jawa Perak.

The Jawa Motorcycles range is priced from ₹ 1.65 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hiking prices for the new year is usually a norm in the auto industry and is common across cars and two-wheelers. While carmakers Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, and Renault among others have announced a price increase for the new year, the two-wheeler sector hasn't seen too many announcements yet.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021

At present, Hero MotoCorp is the only Indian motorcycle and scooter maker to announce an increase in prices by up to ₹ 1,500 across its complete range for the new year. In a regulatory filing, Hero said that "the exact quantum will be communicated to our dealers in due course." We do expect other manufacturers to announce price hikes as well in January, or silently make the transition.

