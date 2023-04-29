F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying: Ferrari’s Leclerc Takes Pole Ahead Of Both Red Bulls On The Streets Of Baku

As we’ve now come to expect from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, qualifying was a treacherous task for many drivers but none could surmount Scuderia Ferrari’s star driver, Charles Leclerc as he claimed a very impressive hattrick of pole positions on the tricky streets of Baku.



Coming off a disappointing start to the 2023 season, Leclerc provided some much-needed relief for the embattled team, who have recently lost several key staff members.

His pole position in qualifying was not just a personal triumph but also ended Red Bull's dominance over pole position this season. But the Monégasque driver knows that the real challenge lies ahead, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen remaining the strongest contender for the top step of the podium. In qualifying, Verstappen finished second, with teammate Sergio Pérez in third.



Leclerc has previously taken two pole positions in Azerbaijan but has been unable to convert his success into a victory. He will be looking to break his streak this weekend, with Ferrari hoping for a much-needed win to kick-start their season.



Image source: Oracle Red Bull Racing

Mercedes on the other hand struggled to keep up, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth and teammate George Russell failing to make it past Q2. Hamilton acknowledged that the team was losing time on the straights, with their new design concept not expected to make a difference until the next race in Imola.



Verstappen currently leads Pérez by 15 points in the world championship, with Fernando Alonso in third. Leclerc is back in 10th, 63 points off the top. His teammate, Carlos Sainz struggled for pace and even had a near miss as he spun at turn 1. He could only manage P4.

McLaren's young guns, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, also showed their skills, clinching seventh and tenth positions. Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri was not far behind, securing the eighth spot.



Image source: McLaren

However, the session was not without its share of drama as two red flags halted proceedings. Nyck de Vries of AlphaTauri was the first to fall victim to the treacherous turn three, crashing out and earning himself a 20th-place start. Shortly after, Pierre Gasly of Alpine suffered a similar fate, ending up 19th on the grid.



Guanyu Zhou of Alfa Romeo managed to secure the 16th spot, with Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen of Haas lagging behind in 17th and 18th respectively. Even Valtteri Bottas, who is known for his quick pace, could only manage 14th for Alfa Romeo.



For Ferrari, Leclerc's pole position victory is a much-needed boost, as they have been struggling to keep up with Red Bull and Mercedes this season. While the sprint race format adds a new level of excitement to the weekend, the real test will come on Sunday, with Ferrari hoping to claim their first victory of the season. It's anyone's race to win, and fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting the chequered flag to see who comes out on top.

Image source: Scuderia Ferrari