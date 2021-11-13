F1: Hamilton Risks Being Disqualified As FIA Summon Mercedes For Illegal Wing

Lewis Hamilton is at risk of being disqualified from the qualifying session of the Brazilian GP after the FIA summoned the Mercedes team for infringement of the DRS wing. As of now, a final decision has been adjourned till Saturday morning when there is a sprint qualifying session. Hamilton was in P1 finishing four-tenths ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen, though he is set to be taking a 5 place grid penalty for the main race as he has changed his internal combustion engine for a 5th time this season.

"The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations. The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled. But the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, were not fulfilled. I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration," said Jo Bauer, the lead technical delegate from the FIA.

If he is excluded from the qualifying session he will likely start the sprint qualifying session from the pitlane as his car would need a setup change in parc ferme conditions.

Lewis Hamilton had on balance the faster car during the qualifying session

'The Stewards hereby order the Technical Delegate to supervise the removal of the rear wing assembly of Car 44, and to impound this part under seal. Further, the Technical Delegate is to supervise the transition of Car 44 into overnight conditions, permitting only those actions needed to store the car," said the FIA stewards.

Hamilton chases Verstappen by 19 points with four races left and he already has a 5 place grid penalty which means despite the impressive pace of the Mercedes, things could get a whole lot harder for the 7-time world champion. In fact, it has been said that a car needs advantage of 1.1 seconds for easy overtaking. If Hamilton starts from the pit lane in sprint qualifying, then whatever place he finishes the session in, a 5-place penalty will be added on top of his final position for Sunday's main GP.