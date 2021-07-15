  • Home
  • F1: McLaren CEO Zak Brown And Two Team Members Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of The British GP

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and the two team members are currently under isolation and the three cases were unconnected.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
15-Jul-21 08:18 PM IST
Highlights
  • Zak Brown and the 2 team members are currently isolating
  • The McLaren drivers are safe and will race this weekend at Silverstone
  • Sergio Perez had tested positive last year in July before the British GP

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and two other members of the Formula 1 team have tested positive for Covid-19, the team has confirmed. The news comes just a day before action begins at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. The team said that Brown and other members were detected during the pre-event screening programme. The team also clarified that neither of its drivers was in close contact with those affected. In a statement, McLaren said, "All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team's operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected."

Also Read: F1: British GP To Feature-Packed Crowds For The First Time In 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Zak Brown said, "Following our team's pre-event testing for the British GP, I've tested positive for covid-19. I've notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines. I'll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home."

The announcement does act as a dampener for the Woking-based outfit. Brown was also scheduled to drive Mario Andretti's 1978 Lotus 79 in a 70th anniversary British Grand Prix demonstration at the circuit this weekend.

Neither drivers came in close contact with those affected, McLaren clarified in a statement

Despite the high vaccination numbers, infection rates still remain high in the UK compared to other parts of Europe. That's why the British GP was also going to be more challenging to execute compared to other Grand Prix weekends. That said, F1 has had stringent measures around testing and paddock personal since races resumed in July 2020 amidst the pandemic.

Also Read: F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Skip British GP

With fewer engineers and regular testing, there have been limited positive cases over the past year. Incidentally, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez tested positive before the British GP in July last year, with Nico Hulkenberg stepping in as a last-minute replacement.
