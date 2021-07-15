F1: McLaren CEO Zak Brown And Two Team Members Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of The British GP

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and two other members of the Formula 1 team have tested positive for Covid-19, the team has confirmed. The news comes just a day before action begins at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. The team said that Brown and other members were detected during the pre-event screening programme. The team also clarified that neither of its drivers was in close contact with those affected. In a statement, McLaren said, "All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team's operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected."

Following our team's pre-event testing for the British GP, I've tested positive for covid-19. I've notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines. I'll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home. https://t.co/XZ4YxmfAtK — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) July 15, 2021

The announcement does act as a dampener for the Woking-based outfit. Brown was also scheduled to drive Mario Andretti's 1978 Lotus 79 in a 70th anniversary British Grand Prix demonstration at the circuit this weekend.

Despite the high vaccination numbers, infection rates still remain high in the UK compared to other parts of Europe. That's why the British GP was also going to be more challenging to execute compared to other Grand Prix weekends. That said, F1 has had stringent measures around testing and paddock personal since races resumed in July 2020 amidst the pandemic.

Super excited to be driving my @MarioAndretti 1978 Lotus 79 @SilverstoneUK this weekend for the British GP 70th Anniversary Demonstration. Awesome to catch up with the legend himself at Goodwood Festival of Speed with the @UnitedAutosport Historic Motorsport department https://t.co/xxOSiAQ4cO — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) July 14, 2021

With fewer engineers and regular testing, there have been limited positive cases over the past year. Incidentally, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez tested positive before the British GP in July last year, with Nico Hulkenberg stepping in as a last-minute replacement.