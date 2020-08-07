New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Racing Point Penalised 400,000 Euros And Lose 15 Points After Renault Protest For Brake Duct Design

Renault had lodged a protest against Racing Point with the stewards, alleging that the team had directly copied the brake ducts from last year's championship-winning Mercedes W10. After an investigation, the stewards concluded that Racing Point's brake duct design was in breach of F1's design rules.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The brake ducts on the RP20 were designed by Mercedes and not Racing Point, the FIA concluded

Racing Point received a 400,000 Euro fine, 15-point deduction from its championship points and has been reprimanded after the FIA upheld Renault's protests against its brake ducts. The team's cars had raised eyebrows earlier this year when they were first unveiled in Barcelona, with the RP20 cars looking remarkably similar to last year's Mercedes-AMG W10 race cars. After the Styrian GP last month, the Renault F1 team had lodged a protest against Racing Point with the stewards, alleging that the team had directly copied the brake ducts from last year's championship-winning Mercedes W10. At the end of a lengthy investigation, stewards concluded that Racing Point's brake duct design was in breach of F1's design rules.

Also Read: F1: Hamilton Wins Styrian GP Amidst Disaster For Ferrari

d1rpr3bc

Racing Point was investigated after Renault lodged a complaint on the matter after the Styrian GP

Racing Point admitted that it had taken inspiration for this year's car from the W10, but also insisted that it was well within the rules of F1. However, the FIA concluded that the principal designer of its brake duct was Mercedes, which flouted the design rules of the sport. Mercedes supplies its engines suspension and other critical components to the Silverstone-based team, among other teams on the grid.

The team has been fined 200,000 Euros for fielding two cars in the Styrian GP that were driven by Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll. They have also received a deduction of 7.5 points per car in the team championship standings. Nevertheless, both drivers have been allowed to keep their drivers' championship points. Protests made during the Hungarian GP and the British GP were upheld, and Racing Point was reprimanded further for using the car at both races. While Racing Point did argue that the new rules around listed parts came into force a day before FP1 in Austria, stewards rejected the notion. They further said that while the team's current front brake duct design was acceptable

Also Read: F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP

b0ouveac

Mercedes supplies its engines & several other components to Racing Point among other teams on the grid

In a statement, the FIA said, "Since the RP20 RBDs [rear brake ducts] were not run on the RP19 in 2019 and since the Stewards believe that the design effort expended by Racing Point in adapting the RBDs originally designed by Mercedes for the W10 pales in comparison to the significance of the original Mercedes work, the Stewards conclude that the principal designer of the RP20 RBDs was Mercedes, not Racing Point."

0 Comments

In essence, the stewards saw the brake ducts on the RP20 as a completely new component and not as an evolution of the RP19. At the same, the stewards also acknowledged that would be unrealistic to expect Racing Point to design and develop new brake ducts for the remainder of the season. This means that the team will be allowed to use the same brake ducts for the rest of the races, albeit at the cost of a hefty fine and point deduction. Considering the breach was only of the sporting rules and not on technical grounds, disqualification from the races is not an option. Racing Point has been given 24 hours to appeal the decision, should it intend to.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

F1: Racing Point Penalised 400,000 Euros And Lose 15 Points After Renault Protest For Brake Duct Design
F1: Racing Point Penalised 400,000 Euros And Lose 15 Points After Renault Protest For Brake Duct Design
Pre-Registered BS4 Indian FTR 1200 Bikes Still On Sale; Limited Stocks Left
Pre-Registered BS4 Indian FTR 1200 Bikes Still On Sale; Limited Stocks Left
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
Mahindra Withdraws Bid To Supply Trucks To The US Postal Service
Mahindra Withdraws Bid To Supply Trucks To The US Postal Service
Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know
Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know
Delhi Government Announces Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On EVs
Delhi Government Announces Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On EVs
Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers In First Four Months Of FY'21
Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers In First Four Months Of FY'21
Formula E: Felix da Costa Cruises To Victory In Berlin e-Prix Round 7, Mahindra Finishes Outside Points
Formula E: Felix da Costa Cruises To Victory In Berlin e-Prix Round 7, Mahindra Finishes Outside Points
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Modern Driver-Assistance Technology 'Far From Reliable' - AAA Study
Modern Driver-Assistance Technology 'Far From Reliable' - AAA Study
Uber Eats Generates More Than Double The Revenue Of Its Core Ride-Sharing Business
Uber Eats Generates More Than Double The Revenue Of Its Core Ride-Sharing Business
Mahindra’s Q1 FY2021 Profit Slumps 97% Year-On-Year
Mahindra’s Q1 FY2021 Profit Slumps 97% Year-On-Year
New Honda CBR600RR Teased In Official Video
New Honda CBR600RR Teased In Official Video
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Harley-Davidson Creates Chief Digital Officer Role
Harley-Davidson Creates Chief Digital Officer Role

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Ford Bags Over 1.5 Lakh Bookings For The Bronco In 15 Days
Ford Bags Over 1.5 Lakh Bookings For The Bronco In 15 Days
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities