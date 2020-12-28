New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Red Bull Could Develop Its Own Engine for 2025 

Marko revealed that Red Bull was 80-85 per cent sure that it will be able to retain the Honda engines till 2025

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Red Bull project is under threat because it doesn't have a works engine partner expand View Photos
The Red Bull project is under threat because it doesn't have a works engine partner

Highlights

  • Marko revealed that it could make its own engines by 2025
  • It needs a cost cap of $50 million and no MGU-H in the engine
  • In the meanwhile, it is close to acquiring the Honda IP for 2022 & beyond

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has indicated that the British-Austrian team could look at making its own engines when F1 enters a new era of engines in 2025 or 2026. He said the chances in-house engine development happening were contingent on the regulations ensuring a cost cap of $50 million and the elimination of the MGU-H which remains one the most complex components in the engine. 

Red Bull wants to remain an independent constructor with a works like engine partner status, but since it doesn't manufacture its own engines post the exit of Honda, it will be resigned to be using an engine supplied by its rival manufacturer Renault. However, discussions are ongoing which will enable it to retain and acquire the Honda engine IP which it could use till 2025 till the next engine regulations kick in. 

eu1tj5c

If Red Bull can't give a world championship-winning car to Verstappen, it risks losing the dutch star

In a broad-ranging interview with Motorsport.com, Marko revealed that Red Bull was 80-85 per cent sure that it will be able to retain the Honda engines till 2025. In the case, it wouldn't be able to retain those engines because of costs, Red Bull will be forced to use Renault engines as per the FIA regulations as it wouldn't be supplying an engine to any customer apart from its own Alpine brand. 

"If the hints become true that the new engine is much simpler in design; that the MGU-H is eliminated, and that it remains innovative but the annual cost limit is somewhere around 50 million, then it's no longer such a complex issue as the current engine," he explained.

Newsbeep

"Our plans are to carry out engine maintenance on our existing Red Bull campus and adapt a hall for that," he said. 

Marko remained hellbent that Red Bull wasn't interested in the Renault engine. This, of course, is a flow in from Red Bull's contentious relationship with Renault which was its engine partner till 2018 before opting for Honda. Renault and Red Bull bosses Cyril Abiteboul and Christian Horner publicly have an acrimonious relationship. 

Red Bull contends that since the Renault engine has been designed keeping in mind the chassis of Renault's F1 car, it doesn't have the freedom to develop its chassis the way it wants. Renault's reliability and performance compared to Ferrari and Mercedes had also become an issue in the past. 

p6iqp16g

Red Bull wants vertical integration between its engine and chassis
Photo Credit: AFP

One of the stumbling blocks towards, Red Bull getting its way -- which involves it acquiring the Honda engine IP are the regulations which posit the addition of bio-fuel from 2022 onwards. However, in a separate interview, Horner has indicated that dropping the bio-fuel plan would be the way forward till a fully sustainable engine is deployed by 2025.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has also said that he's neutral to the idea of the introduction or non-introduction of bio-fuels in 2022. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has also said recently that there should be mechanisms put in place to make sure no-one falls behind in competitiveness in the case an engine development freeze is agreed from 2022 onwards so as to no-one falls behind massively as Ferrari has in 2020 because of the COVID related development freeze. 

The only manufacturer that is against Red Bull's demands of an engine development freeze is Renault as it had asked for such freeze in the past and at that time because Honda wasn't as competitive and threatened to leave the sport, further development was agreed to. Honda decided to leave F1, regardless of which comes into action at the end of 2021. So by 2025, if there is no new engine manufacturer in the sport, Red Bull will be forced to start making its own engines. 

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
F1: Red Bull Could Develop Its Own Engine for 2025 
F1: Red Bull Could Develop Its Own Engine for 2025 
Apple Analyst Says
Apple Analyst Says "Apple Car" May Not Come Before 2027 
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Indian Refiners' November Crude Processing Hits Eight-Month High
Indian Refiners' November Crude Processing Hits Eight-Month High
BMW Aims For 20% Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric By 2023
BMW Aims For 20% Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric By 2023
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities