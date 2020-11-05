New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Saudi Arabia To Host Night Race In Jeddah In 2021

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the second night race on the 2021 F1 calendar after Singapore and will be held in November, a week before the finale in Abu Dhabi. It will also be the third major motorsport even to take place in the country.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Formula 1 is the third major motorsport event to take place in Saudi Arabia after Formula E & Dakar expand View Photos
Formula 1 is the third major motorsport event to take place in Saudi Arabia after Formula E & Dakar

Highlights

  • The F1 Saudi Arabian GP will be held on the city streets of Jeddah
  • The Saudi Arabian GP will be held in November, a week before Abu Dhabi
  • F1 & the SAMF have entered a long-term partnership for organising races

Saudi Arabia will be the newest country to join the 2021 Formula 1 calendar. The country has announced that it will be hosting the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in November 2021, held in the city of Jeddah. With the announcement, F1 becomes the third major motorsport event to make its way to the Middle-Eastern country after Formula E and the Dakar Rally. The race will be held on the city streets and organisers have promised a "spectacular night race." The Saudi Arabian GP will become the second night race on the calendar next year, in addition to the Singapore GP.

Also Read: F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 

Formula 1 has signed a long-term partnership with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), and will take place on Jeddah's corniche, which runs along the banks of the Red Sea. This will make for a stunning coastal backdrop. The Saudi Arabian GP is likely to run a week before the finale in Abu Dhabi, making it logistically conveninent as well for the teams. It also needs to be noted that Saudi state energy company Aramco, became a major partner of F1 in March this year and was also the title sponsor for three grand prix races held through this season.

dc0mh8d4

F1 and the organisers are yet to announce more details on the new street circuit at Jeddah

Welcoming Saudi Arabia to the calendar, Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO, F1, said, "We are excited to welcome Saudi Arabia to Formula 1 for the 2021 season and welcome their announcement following speculation in recent days. Saudi Arabia is a country that is rapidly becoming a hub for sports and entertainment with many major events taking place there in recent years and we are very pleased that Formula 1 will be racing there from next season. The region is hugely important to us and with 70 per cent of the population of Saudi being under 30 we are excited about the potential to reach new fans and bring our existing fans around the world exciting racing from an incredible and historic location. We will be publishing our full provisional 2021 calendar in the coming weeks and this will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval."

Newsbeep

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki AlFaisal Al Saud, the Minister of Sport said, "Saudi Arabia is accelerating forward and the speed, energy, excitement of Formula 1 perfectly reflects the transformational journey the country is on. As we've witnessed in recent years our people want to be at the very heart of the biggest moments in live sport and entertainment. And they don't come any bigger than Formula 1.

"No matter where in the world it's held, Formula 1 is an event that brings people together to celebrate an occasion that goes far beyond sport. We look forward to sharing this unique experience and sharing Jeddah with the world. For many Saudis this will be a dream come true," he added.

Also Read: F1: Yuki Tsunoda Primed For Imola Test For AlphaTauri 

dsj4uu28

(L-R) Prince Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chase Carey and Prince Khaled Al Faisal in Imola

While Saudi does not have a motorsport heritage of its own, the country's decision to hold several motorsport and sporting events at large, has been seen as an effort to convert its image into a progressive country and more inclusive on a global scale. At the same time, the Saudi Arabia has also been accused of "sportswashing" its image and human rights record from over the years.

HRH Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said, "Today is ground-breaking in every sense. I firmly believe the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the biggest sports event hosted in our country's history and has the potential to change lives, perceptions and reach new audiences and communities like never before. To have the icons of the sport and historic teams race in Saudi in front of young fans and families is truly game-changing."

Also Read: F1: Lewis Hamilton Hints He May Not Be Racing In Formula 1 Next Year 

4v2imoi

The 2021 F1 calendar is expected to host 23 races next season including the Saudi Arabian GP

The 2021 Formula 1 calendar is expected to host 23 races including the Saudi Arabian GP, making it a busy year for the organisers, teams and the drivers. Speaking of the latter, the 2021 grid is yet to be completed as teams including Mercedes-AMG F1, Red Bull Racing, AlphaTauri, Haas, among others are yet to announce their respective driver line-up. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's recent statement also created a stir when he said he wasn't sure if he'd be in F1 next year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 46.90 Lakh
Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 46.90 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled For An Update In The Headlight Assembly
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled For An Update In The Headlight Assembly
F1: Saudi Arabia To Host Night Race In Jeddah In 2021
F1: Saudi Arabia To Host Night Race In Jeddah In 2021
2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison
2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison
Alonso Believes He Had Inferior Cars Unlike Schumacher 
Alonso Believes He Had Inferior Cars Unlike Schumacher 
MotoGP: WSBK Rider Garrett Gerloff To Step In For Valentino Rossi For European GP
MotoGP: WSBK Rider Garrett Gerloff To Step In For Valentino Rossi For European GP
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 46.90 Lakh
Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 46.90 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled For An Update In The Headlight Assembly
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled For An Update In The Headlight Assembly
Harley-Davidson Announces Serial 1 E-Bike
Harley-Davidson Announces Serial 1 E-Bike
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveiled
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveiled
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Actor Aayush Sharma Gifts Himself A Land Rover Defender
Actor Aayush Sharma Gifts Himself A Land Rover Defender

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities