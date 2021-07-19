F1: Sebastian Vettel Stays Back To Clean Litter From The Grandstands After The British GP

The 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix was all kinds of controversial for a number of reasons. Be it that collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the decision made by stewards or the racist remarks made towards Hamilton after the race, a lot of it was just consequences of questionable decisions made by people. However, the silver lining of the British Grand Prix turned out to be not the race itself but what happened after. Bringing a heartwarming visual post-race, former F1 world champion and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel was seen litter picking in the grandstands at Silverstone.

Sunday evening at Silverstone.



But for Seb, the race for the planet never ends.

Images of the same were shared by the Aston Martin F1 team's social media handles but fans too managed to get up close and personal with the driver. Those at the track said that Vettel spent hours helping collect litter across various grandstands on the circuit.

That's a nice way of using his spare time, especially after a less than favourable race for the driver. Vettel retired in the British GP after an early spin after a lengthy fight with Fernando Alonso. The driver could hardly recover after the incident due to an overheated engine.

This certainly sets the right precedent for Vettel's fans and definitely earns him respect from everyone. Moreover, this stands testament to the fact that actions matter more than words.

After a tough race, Sebastian Vettel stayed behind with a group of fans to help the clear-up at Silverstone

Meanwhile, Hamilton secured yet another victory securing his eighth victory at the circuit, while Verstappen had to be hospitalised post his crash on the opening lap. The driver though escaped the incident unharmed.

After Vettel exit, Aston Martin secured secure four points at the end of the race with co-driver Lance Stroll finishing at P8. The team stands sixth in the constructors' standings, one point away from fifth place occupied by Alpha Tauri.