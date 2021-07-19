  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Sebastian Vettel Stays Back To Clean Litter From The Grandstands After The British GP

F1: Sebastian Vettel Stays Back To Clean Litter From The Grandstands After The British GP

After early retirement in the 2021 British GP, Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel was seen in the grandstands clearing litter with fans, setting the right example.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
19-Jul-21 07:08 PM IST
F1: Sebastian Vettel Stays Back To Clean Litter From The Grandstands After The British GP banner
Highlights
  • Sebastian Vettel had an early retirement and used his spare time wisely
  • Vettel was seen staying back for hours to clean the grandstands
  • Vettel set the right example and even interacted with fans

The 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix was all kinds of controversial for a number of reasons. Be it that collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the decision made by stewards or the racist remarks made towards Hamilton after the race, a lot of it was just consequences of questionable decisions made by people. However, the silver lining of the British Grand Prix turned out to be not the race itself but what happened after. Bringing a heartwarming visual post-race, former F1 world champion and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel was seen litter picking in the grandstands at Silverstone.

Also Read: F1: Hamilton Wins Thriller At Silverstone As Verstappen Crashes Out

Images of the same were shared by the Aston Martin F1 team's social media handles but fans too managed to get up close and personal with the driver. Those at the track said that Vettel spent hours helping collect litter across various grandstands on the circuit.

That's a nice way of using his spare time, especially after a less than favourable race for the driver. Vettel retired in the British GP after an early spin after a lengthy fight with Fernando Alonso. The driver could hardly recover after the incident due to an overheated engine.

Also Read: F1, FIA & Mercedes Issue Statement Against Racism Post Hamilton's British GP Win

This certainly sets the right precedent for Vettel's fans and definitely earns him respect from everyone. Moreover, this stands testament to the fact that actions matter more than words.

Meanwhile, Hamilton secured yet another victory securing his eighth victory at the circuit, while Verstappen had to be hospitalised post his crash on the opening lap. The driver though escaped the incident unharmed.

After Vettel exit, Aston Martin secured secure four points at the end of the race with co-driver Lance Stroll finishing at P8. The team stands sixth in the constructors' standings, one point away from fifth place occupied by Alpha Tauri.
Related Articles
Audi Set To Enter Formula 1 As A Full Works Team From 2026
Audi Set To Enter Formula 1 As A Full Works Team From 2026
9 hours ago
Audi To Make F1 Announcement Later In The Day
Audi To Make F1 Announcement Later In The Day
9 hours ago
F1: 2022 United States Grand Prix Weekend Preview: Can Red Bull Secure The Constructors Title?
F1: 2022 United States Grand Prix Weekend Preview: Can Red Bull Secure The Constructors Title?
5 days ago
F1: Haas Signs MoneyGram As Title Sponsor For 2023 & Beyond
F1: Haas Signs MoneyGram As Title Sponsor For 2023 & Beyond
5 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Aston Martin Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?