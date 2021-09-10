F1: Valtteri Bottas Storms To Pole For Monza Sprint Race

Outgoing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas stormed to pole position for the sprint qualifying leg of the Italian GP at Monza. The power heavy track at Monza has suited the Mercedes team because of its inherent engine advantage which is why even Lewis Hamilton managed to qualify in P2 ahead of his main rival for the world championship Max Verstappen who just managed P3. For Hamilton, things may be better as Bottas is poised for a 5 place engine change penalty and he could be elevated to P1.

Norris showed how quick the McLaren can be around Monza

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo also underlined the Mercedes power advantage as they qualified in P4 and P5. Pierre Gasly again managed to uplift the AlphaTauri above the Ferraris in P6. Carlos Sainz Jr was the lead Ferrari in P7 ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc in P8. Sergio Perez couldn't extract the maximum from the Red Bull Honda package as he lagged in P9, while Antonio Giovinazzi elevated the Alfa Romeo to P10.

Ferrari's had an improved show from last year's horror show

Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin missed the cut for Q3 and managed P11 ahead of his teammate Lance Stroll who managed P12. Fernando Alonso in the Alpine came P13 also ahead of his junior teammate Esteban Ocon in P14. George Russell for once didn't dazzle during qualifying and just managed P15. He was, however, still ahead of his teammate Nicholas Latifi.



Yuki Tsunoda just managed P17, while Mick Schumacher came ahead of Robert Kubica in the Alfa Romeo at P18. His teammate Nikita Mazepin at Haas just managed P20.

1. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:19.555

2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.096

3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.411

4. Lando Norris McLaren +0.434

5. Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.440

6. Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.705

7. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.907

8. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.995

9. Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.056

10. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.253

11. Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:20.913

12. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.020

13. Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:21.069

14. Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:21.103

15. George Russell Williams 1:21.392

16. Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:21.925

17. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:21.973

18. Mick Schumacher Haas 1:22.248

19. Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:22.530

20. Nikita Mazepin Haas 1:22.716