  • F1: Verstappen Extends Lead Over Hamilton With Win In US GP

Verstappen edged out Hamilton in a tense race, though the world champion took the point for the fastest lap of the race.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
25-Oct-21 02:52 AM IST
Highlights
  • Lewis Hamilton couldnt capitalise on an early lead in the race
  • Max Verstappen managed to outfox the Briton with pot strategy
  • The Dutchman has now extended his lead to 12 points

Max Verstappen extended his lead over reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton to 12 points with a thrilling win at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas at the US GP. Verstappen edged out Hamilton in a tense race finishing less than a 2 seconds ahead of the Briton, though the world champion took the point for the fastest lap of the race. This happened despite the Briton taking the lead at the start of the race. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished in P3 far behind the fight for the lead, slightly ahead of Charles Leclerc who finished in an impressive P4 in the Ferrari. 

The Briton got the jump on Verstappen at the start of the race

Leclerc left behind McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo in the dust more than 10 seconds behind who largely battled with his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. The Spaniard was hobbled by another slow pitstop by the Ferrari pit crew which left him vulnerable to Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes who overtook him in the dying laps of the race to take P6. Sainz thankfully finished P7 ahead of his former teammate Lando Norris in the other McLaren, which means Ferrari has reduced its deficit to the team from Woking to just 3.5 points for P3 in the constructor's world championship. 

Lewis Hamilton had on balance the faster car but he never managed to challenge the Dutchman

Yuki Tsunoda managed P9 in the AlphaTauri followed by Sebastian Vettel in P10 in the Aston Martin who charged from the back of the grid after an engine change penalty. Antonio Giovinazzi managed P11 in the Alfa Romeo ahead of his teammate Kimi Raikkonen who just managed P13. The two were split by the second Aston Martin of Lance Stroll. George Russell was the highest finishing Williams in P14 ahead of his teammate Nicholas Latifi. Mick Schumacher managed P16 for the Haas ahead of his teammate Nikita Mazepin who was the last car to finish the race. 

The Alpine duo of Alonso and Ocon retired from the race alongside Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri. 

Result

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:39.668 2 stops
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.333s 2 stops
3 Sergio Perez Red Bull +42.223s 2 stops
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +52.246s 2 stops
5 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +76.854s 2 stops
6 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +80.128s 2 stops
7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +83.545s 2 stops
8 Lando Norris McLaren +84.395s 2 stops
9 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 LAP 2 stops
10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin + LAP 2 stops
11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1 LAP 2 stops
12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1 LAP 2 stops
13 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1 LAP 2 stops
14 George Russell Williams 1 LAP 2 stops
15 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1 LAP 2 stops
16 Mick Schumacher Haas 2 LAPS 2 stops
17 Nikita Mazepin Haas 2 LAPS 3 stops

Retired Esteban Ocon Alpine
Retired  Fernando Alonso Alpine
Retired  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri

