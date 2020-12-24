New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Williams Doesn't Want To Be A B-team 

According to Simon Roberts, Williams should be independent but not at the cost of being not competitive.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Williams is the 3rd most successful team in the sport but hasn't won a title in 23 years expand View Photos
Williams is the 3rd most successful team in the sport but hasn't won a title in 23 years

Highlights

  • Williams will remain an independent F1 team, said Simon Roberts
  • Roberts reiterated that the team will buy parts when it it can't make it
  • He also stated that culturally the team had not changed much

Williams F1 team has reiterated that it has no desire to become a B-team of a manufacturer like Mercedes, Ferrari or Renault. Teams like Haas, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, and Racing Point have enjoyed great success thanks to close ties with Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes. But Williams which is a Mercedes customer has reiterated that it sees more value in retaining its independence. "We can see advantages but we don't want to become a B-team," Williams team principal Simon Roberts explained.

"We want to retain our independence, but we want to be more competitive. So for us, looking forward, we're open to extending a relationship but the specification of that would depend on what we think we're strong at, internally, and where we think we need help and support," he added. 

mcoecu28

While the team has seen an improvement in performance over previous years, it's still not the most competitive on the grid. The new ownership is expected to change that
Photo Credit: AFP

With the cost cap in F1 kicking in next season, the field will be closer than ever as big manufacturers wouldn't be able to spend the big-bucks they spend on the development of their cars. In fact, the cost cap has forced teams like Ferrari to transfer some of their personnel to Haas and even set up a facility for them in their Maranello base. 

According to Roberts, Williams should be independent but not at the cost of being uncompetitive. He explained that if Williams couldn't do something on its own, then it should be prepared to buy it from the best. The engine is a case in point where it sources it from Mercedes. 

Newsbeep

"Under the cost cap, you can't afford to be inefficient and that's what we're focusing on," he said.

"We need to make sure that if we're making chassis, we're really good at making our chassis and we apply that to everything in the car. But we are independent, we're going to remain independent but there is scope for collaboration," Roberts added. 

Roberts also added things at the team hadn't changed ever since the Williams family sold the team to Dorilton Capital. He stated the philosophy of Claire Williams continued. 

hrk8scjs

Clair Williams was the only female team principal in F1

"From the cultural fit with the team, there's a lot of synergy between the road map that Claire [Williams] had laid out and we're staying very true to that," he added. "We want to be a great place to work," he stated. 

0 Comments

"We want to make sure we're caring and kind to all the people who work for us and we want to just do all the right things. In terms of the technology though, we now have the opportunity to invest and that's what we're doing. That's started already. There's not much impact of that on the car we're racing on now, but we will start to see that next year," he added. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
F1: Williams Doesn't Want To Be A B-team 
F1: Williams Doesn't Want To Be A B-team 
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities