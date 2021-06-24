Ferrari 296 GTB Unveiled: First V6 Hybrid Mid-Engine By The Prancing Horse

Ferrari has unveiled the 296 GTB that features its first V6 hybrid powertrain, and overall third plug-in hybrid vehicle after the La Ferrari and SF90 Stradale. It is actually the first mid-engine two-seater Berlinetta by Maranello with the intent of it being a drivers' car and being very fun to drive. It will be sold alongside the F8 Tributo. The big deal about this car is the 654 bhp, V6 powertrain which is coupled with an electric motor delivering 122 kW that converts to another 165 bhp. So, the total power output of the car is about 819 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with peak torque output of 740 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Using its electric motor, it also gets a range of 25 kilometres in an all-new eDrive mode.

The new twin turbo 3.0 litre V6 delivers 653.9 hp augmented with 122 kW electric motor

The 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 is paired with an 8-speed DCT with electronic-differential and MGU-K located between the engine and gearbox. The clutch is also between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor. The 8-speed DCT has been adapted from the SF90 Stradale, the Ferrari Roma, the Portofino M and the SF90 Spider which was launched a couple of weeks ago.

This results in a mid-rear engine car with some staggering figures. It can do 0-100 kmph in a scant 2.9 seconds, 0-200 kmph in just 7.3 seconds and lapped Ferrari's Fiorano track in just 1 minute and 21 seconds with a top speed of 330 kmph. Ferrari has also developed a new braking system - called the ABC EVO system with 6 sensors that reduces brake distance by 10 per cent.

The 296 GTB is the first mid-rear-engined Ferrari since the 1970s

This is also a stunning car giving it very compact lines alongside cutting edge aerodynamics with an original yet modern look. It also has a short wheel based and its sculpted structure makes it one of the prettiest Ferrari's going around. It builds on the legacy of Ferraris from the 1960s line the 250 LM providing a design language that's iconic. It also gets a visor style windscreen and teardrop-shaped headlights.

The 296 GTB gets a lot of tech and comes with a cockpit that has a fully digital interface which Ferrari first debuted with the SF90 Stradale. The interior layout is also similar and even the start engine button is a capacitive element. The main instrument cluster is also fully digital.

Like most modern Ferraris, it comes with seven years of maintenance and will be launched in 2022