Ferrari Luce India Debut On October 17
- Quad-motor all-wheel-drive setup enables 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds
- 122kWh battery offers a claimed range of over 530 km
- Made its global debut in May 2026
Ferrari will bring its first electric car, the Luce, to India on October 17, 2026. Ever since its global debut in May 2026, the Luce has drawn criticism for its unconventional styling, which bears little resemblance to other Ferraris, past or present. Under the skin, however, it has the performance figures expected of the brand, with a quad-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing up to 1,035 bhp.
Also Read: Ferrari Brings Universo Ferrari Exhibition To India; Commences October 17
Ferrari Luce: Powertrain, Performance and Battery Pack
The Luce runs on four electric motors, one for each wheel, giving it all-wheel drive. The setup develops peak 1,035 bhp and 990 Nm of torque. Ferrari claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.5 seconds and a 0-200 kmph time of 6.8 seconds. The top speed is rated at 310 kmph. Despite its performance focus, the Luce is a heavy car, tipping the scales at 2,260 kg.
Power comes from a 122 kWh battery, with Ferrari claiming a range of more than 530 km. The electric Ferrari sports an 800V architecture and supports DC fast charging at up to 350kW. It can also charge at up to 150kW on 400V chargers without requiring additional equipment.
Also Read: First Ferrari Luce Sells At Auction For Over Rs 380 Crore
Ferrari Luce: Exterior
The Luce looks unlike a typical Ferrari, with its bodywork wrapped around a black central passenger cell. The design also incorporates aerodynamic elements into the body rather than relying on prominent add-on features.
At the front, an aerodynamic wing sits at the top of the fascia, while the bonnet slopes down towards the bumper. Active flaps over the front vents help manage airflow. The profile is defined by four doors, including rear-hinged rear doors that open using buttons integrated into the door panels at the B-pillar.
The front doors feature prominent recessed vents finished in black, complete with Ferrari logos. At the rear, a spoiler is integrated into the top of the boot lid, while circular tail-lamps sit within a black panel stretching across its width. The round lights are among the few obvious styling links to Ferraris of the past.
Ferrari Luce: Interior and Features
The Luce is Ferrari’s first car with a proper five-seat layout, including a rear bench. Its dedicated electric architecture allows for a flat rear floor, giving the cabin a layout that differs from the brand’s existing sports cars.
Also Read: One-Off Ferrari CZ26 Unveiled; Takes Design Inspiration From SF90 Stradale
The dashboard takes a retro-minimalist approach. The digital instrument cluster is designed to resemble three traditional analogue displays, while the central touchscreen sits on a pivoting mount. This allows the screen to be angled towards either the driver or the front passenger. Unlike other Ferraris, the Luce does not get a separate passenger display rather houses the 'Luce' lettering.
Related News
Popular Ferrari Models
- Ferrari
PortofinoEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.31 Crore
- Ferrari
RomaEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.56 Crore
- Ferrari
12CilindriEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.5 - 9.15 Crore
- Ferrari
296 GTBEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.11 Crore
- Ferrari
296 GTSEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.9 Crore
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Ferrari
Purosangue SUVEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.93 Crore
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 15, 2026Stellantis To Launch 12 Citroen, Jeep Models In India By 2030Stellantis eyes branching out to new segments in the Indian market with seven all-new models, including an MPV and a premium pickup, on the cards.2 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Oct 15, 2026Jeep To Launch Toyota Hilux Rival In India By 2030Jeep could launch the Gladiator pickup in India by 2030, taking on the Toyota Hilux as part of Stellantis’ new roadmap.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 15, 2026Citroen Plots New Entry-Level Car For India Under Stellantis' FaSTLAne 2030 RoadmapThe A-segment car will be part of Stellantis’ 12-product plan for Jeep and Citroën over the next three years, backed by a fresh investment of approximately ₹4,000 crore.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Oct 15, 20262026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS Updated With TFT Console, 6-Speed GearboxUpdated top-spec Pulsar N250 SS will now come with a TFT display, 6-speed transmission as well as multiple riding modes.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Oct 15, 20262026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launch On October 16: What to Expect?The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is getting a thorough update and the new bike will be launched on October 16, 2026. Here’s what you can expect from the new Xtreme 160R 4V.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 15, 2026Bharat Stage 7 Regulations To Roll Out From April 2029: ReportMore stringent regulations are expected to come into force for passenger vehicles from 2029 and will become more stringent across three phases.2 mins read