Ferrari Luce India Debut On October 17

Ferrari will bring its first electric car, the Luce, to India on October 17, 2026. Ever since its global debut in May 2026, the Luce has drawn criticism for its unconventional styling, which bears little resemblance to other Ferraris, past or present. Under the skin, however, it has the performance figures expected of the brand, with a quad-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing up to 1,035 bhp.

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Ferrari Luce: Powertrain, Performance and Battery Pack

The Luce runs on four electric motors, one for each wheel, giving it all-wheel drive. The setup develops peak 1,035 bhp and 990 Nm of torque. Ferrari claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.5 seconds and a 0-200 kmph time of 6.8 seconds. The top speed is rated at 310 kmph. Despite its performance focus, the Luce is a heavy car, tipping the scales at 2,260 kg.

Power comes from a 122 kWh battery, with Ferrari claiming a range of more than 530 km. The electric Ferrari sports an 800V architecture and supports DC fast charging at up to 350kW. It can also charge at up to 150kW on 400V chargers without requiring additional equipment.

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Ferrari Luce: Exterior

The Luce looks unlike a typical Ferrari, with its bodywork wrapped around a black central passenger cell. The design also incorporates aerodynamic elements into the body rather than relying on prominent add-on features.

At the front, an aerodynamic wing sits at the top of the fascia, while the bonnet slopes down towards the bumper. Active flaps over the front vents help manage airflow. The profile is defined by four doors, including rear-hinged rear doors that open using buttons integrated into the door panels at the B-pillar.

The front doors feature prominent recessed vents finished in black, complete with Ferrari logos. At the rear, a spoiler is integrated into the top of the boot lid, while circular tail-lamps sit within a black panel stretching across its width. The round lights are among the few obvious styling links to Ferraris of the past.

Ferrari Luce: Interior and Features

The Luce is Ferrari’s first car with a proper five-seat layout, including a rear bench. Its dedicated electric architecture allows for a flat rear floor, giving the cabin a layout that differs from the brand’s existing sports cars.

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The dashboard takes a retro-minimalist approach. The digital instrument cluster is designed to resemble three traditional analogue displays, while the central touchscreen sits on a pivoting mount. This allows the screen to be angled towards either the driver or the front passenger. Unlike other Ferraris, the Luce does not get a separate passenger display rather houses the 'Luce' lettering.