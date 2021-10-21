Ferrari Plans On Bold 2022 Car That's Different From F1's Concept

Ferrari has been found itself struggling to even get on the podium in the last two years, however, things are changing for the legendary Italian team. It has bet big on the new aerodynamic rules changes that are incoming in 2022 -- and while it has been working on a massive new engine upgrade, it is also reportedly working on a bold new aerodynamic concept. Italian journalist Giuliano Duchessa has given an update on the development that has been done at Maranello.

"The front wing/nose is now defined and will be quite aggressive and significantly different from the one we have seen at Silverstone [where Liberty Media displayed a 2022 full-size model car], we hear from a reliable source," Duchessa stated.

"As far as the drawings are concerned, those of the fuel tank, chassis and suspensions are now completed. It is always all relative, but the data coming out of the simulator satisfies us. On a technical level, around 40 new simulation and design specialists arrived in Maranello. Grafts in each department meant it was possible to work with fewer distractions and more effectively on details," he added.

Ferrari's 2022 car will be different from the F1 concept car

Ferrari has also a new simulator and new wind tunnel activated. It will also get more CFD development time thanks to it coming P6, its worse performance in 40 years. The new FIA rules stipulate that the team that has done worse gets more time. Even in 2021, it is currently P4 and will get more time than Red Bull, Mercedes and, McLaren, its main competitors.

He also revealed that the internal designation for the Ferrari 2022 project is 674 and he stated the team at Maranello is being very brave. This coupled with the fact that Ferrari arguably has the best driver lineup -- with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Already the SF71 is showing signs of an improved Ferrari despite development restrictions -- Ferrari has managed to upgrade the engine to the level it doesn't have the worst power unit on the grid and the team has also done a great job with reengineering the 2020 car which was disastrous to a level where now it is amongst the best with mechanical grip and slow corners.