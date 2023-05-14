Fisker Ocean Force-E Electric SUV Unveiled

Fisker, the Californian-based electric car manufacturer, has unveiled its latest creation, the Ocean Force-E off-road SUV. The electric SUV was introduced as a special variant of Fisker’s Ocean SUV.

Fisker will commence deliveries of the Ocean Force-E electric SUV in the fourth quarter of 2023, which spans from October to December. This new electric vehicle is designed to provide a comparable amount of power as the Ocean Extreme, which is equipped with two electric motors that produce 415 kilowatts of power and 737 Newton meters of torque.

Fisker has announced that its upcoming electric SUV, the Force E, will feature tougher materials, rubber flooring, and additional grab handles and tie-down hooks to ensure durability and ruggedness. These upgrades are meant to cater to customers who will use the vehicle for outdoor activities or on rough terrains.

The development of the Force E is being undertaken by Fisker's Magic Works division in the UK, led by the company's vice president of engineering, David King. King has an impressive resume, having previously worked on several iconic vehicles such as the Aston Martin DB7, Vantage, and Rapide.

Fisker has designed the Ocean Force-E with sustainability in mind. The vehicle is equipped with solar panels on the roof, which can generate up to 1,300 miles of additional range per year. Furthermore, the interior of the SUV is made from eco-friendly materials, including recycled polyester, vegan leather, and reclaimed rubber.

While the company has stated that this package will be available for all-wheel-drive Ocean Extreme and Ocean Ultra models, they have not yet released any specific details on the retrofitting process. It remains to be seen how easy or difficult it will be to add the Force E package to existing vehicles, or if it will only be available as an option for new purchases.

Regardless, the Force E package is sure to be of interest to Fisker fans and outdoor enthusiasts alike. With enhanced underbody protection and skid plates, the Ocean SUV will be better equipped to handle rough terrain and off-road adventures. It's an exciting development that could make the Fisker Ocean even more versatile and appealing to a wider range of drivers.