Fisker And Ample Join Hands To Provide Battery-Swappable EVs For Fleet Operators

California-based, electric vehicle manufacturer, Fisker Inc, has announced a partnership with energy management firm Ample, to create battery-swappable EVs for fleet operators in the US and Europe. The collaboration aims to provide affordable and sustainable EV mobility without compromising operational and economic efficiency. Fisker and Ample will share revenue related to the battery-swapping mechanism. Fisker’s Ample-powered EVs’ initial target customers are fleet operators seeking to switch to electric mobility, including high-mileage drivers in the ride-hailing industry.

Battery swapping is considered a promising solution for EV charging infrastructure, particularly for high-mileage drivers, as it offers energy delivered as quickly as gasoline and at a lower per-mile cost. Ample's solution is designed to be as fast, cheap and convenient as gasoline, making it easier for drivers. Fisker is committed to designing and developing individual mobility for a clean future for all. Fisker has a mobile app available for download from the App Store or Google Play store.

"Our partnership with Ample will enable us to broaden the vehicle use case for our customers," said Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc. "We’re thrilled to offer Ample’s innovative battery-swapping system, which will bring a new level of affordability to the Fisker Ocean and potentially to the other vehicles we intend to bring to market in the future." The company went on to say, “Ample’s technology makes it possible to rapidly deploy EV infrastructure so that Fisker can make its vehicles available to larger markets on a faster timetable.”

"We’re incredibly excited about our relationship with Fisker. They’ve developed best-in-class EVs that our team is proud to support," said Khaled Hassounah, Co-founder and CEO of Ample. "We’re looking forward to assisting with making the Fisker Ocean available to a wide segment of customers as a part of our goal to bring more EVs on the road."

The collaboration is part of Fisker's long-term strategy to expand and increase the adoption of its electric vehicles in the US and Europe, providing drivers with faster and more affordable charging solutions. The goal is to provide battery-swappable Fisker Ocean vehicles by Q1 2024.

The collaboration between Fisker and Ample is expected to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility, providing a more affordable and efficient charging solution for drivers in the US and Europe.

