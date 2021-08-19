Ford Ecosport Facelift Spotted Testing

The Ford Ecosport received a comprehensive update about three years back and has faced immense competition from newer models since then. Now the carmaker is again giving it a mid-life update and spy pictures of the facelifted model have already surfaced online. While details of updates given to its cabin is still not available, on the outside there have been quite a few changes giving it a sportier look compared to the outgoing model. And we must say that it looks good in these pictures.

The Ford Ecosport facelift gets new alloy wheels.

Now the Ford Ecosport was always a handsome car to look at and even after years it looks pretty nice for its segment. The proportions are on point and that bold front end along with the spare wheel mounted rear is just the right formula for a small SUV. And so Ford hasn't altered that. What's new is that it gets a piano black grille now that looks very butch and has a sleek chrome touch on the outline. The bumper too looks beefier with chunky C-shaped curtains on both ends that incorporate new daytime running lights (DRLs) as well and the fog lamp is nicely integrated. Then, the headlights too get more prominent parking lights and projector beams are retained. The design of the alloy wheels too is new, but look the same 16-inchers.

The Ford Ecosport facelift also gets reworked front bumper that look beefier.

Engine options on the new Ecosport are likely to remain the same. So the 1.5 litre, naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine offers 119 bhp power and 149 Nm torque and the 1.5 litre, four-cylinder diesel engine belting 97 bhp power and 215 Nm torque will be on offer. carandbike also got in touch with Ford India for further details which are still awaited.

