6 Cars You Should Consider Buying From the Used Car Market

Here are 6 cars that you should consider buying if you are planning to get a used car

In the post-COVID-19 era, there has been an increasing demand for used cars in India. There are two key reasons for that - firstly, the need for social distancing has made personal mobility a necessity. Secondly, with the spending capacity of the average consumer being affected due to the challenges caused by the lockdown, pre-owned vehicles have become economically viable over a brand-new car. So, if you are in the market, or on the internet, looking for a used vehicle right now, then here are 6 cars that you should consider buying.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diesel

Maruti Suzuki Ignis diesel was powered by the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre oil burner, which was one of the nicer engines in the segment

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a very underappreciated car. It's compact, gets decent features, has a unique design that stands out, and drives really well. While you still get the petrol version of the car, the company no longer sell the diesel version, which was powered by the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre oil burner, one of the nicer engines in the segment. So, if you are looking for a city car for personal use or a nuclear family then you should consider the Ignis. Depending on where you look, you can get the considerably new Ignis around ₹ 4 to 5 lakh.

Honda Brio

The Honda Brio offered good ride and handling, and it came with a very peppy petrol engine that was fun to drive

Although the car was discontinued a couple of years ago, the Honda Brio was a very capable hatchback. The Brio offered good ride and handling, and it came with a very peppy petrol engine that was fun to drive. And that is why you'll find that it holds great value in the used car market as well. A 2014 model will cost you around ₹ 3 lakh to 4 lakh, and for that price you will get a very good city car. Try finding a recent model year Brio.

Ford EcoSport

As a pre-owned vehicle, the Ford EcoSport makes a lot of sense and offers great value

Despite not receiving a generation upgrade in a long time, the Ford EcoSport is still one of the nicer compact SUVs in the market. In fact, it practically started the trend for sub-4 metre SUVs in India. Although it comes with good engines, great driving dynamics, and several decent features, as a new car, with prices starting at ₹ 8.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is not exactly a good value proposition compared to rivals like Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. However, as a pre-owned vehicle, it makes a lot of sense to get an EcoSport. You can get a 2015 model year Ford EcoSport for around ₹ 5 lakh. Look for either the diesel version or the EcoBoost petrol version.

Renault Duster

If you are looking for a Renault Duster AWD then the used car market is the right place to look for one as the newer models don't offer one

If the EcoSport started the tread for subcompact SUV, the Renault Duster made the compact SUV space famous in India, prompting others like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos to follow suit. Although it offers great performance and drivability, as a new car, it falls short in terms of features and creature comforts, compared to its more modern rivals. However, if you are looking for a good SUV that offers great drivability, then the Renault Duster makes for a good buy in the used car market. Also, the existing face-lifted Duster no longer gets the all-wheel-drive (AWD), so if you are looking for a Duster AWD then the used car market is the right place to look for one. You can get a decent quality Duster for around ₹ 4.4 lakh to ₹ 5 lakh.

Honda City

A top-end trim of the previous-gen Honda City is available from anywhere between ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 6.5 lakh, over 50 per cent less than a brand-new version

When it comes to compact sedans, the Honda City has always been a benchmark, and it is certainly famous in the used car market as well. The City is probably one of the most popular models people look for in the pre-owned vehicle space. Also, because the company launches a new-gen model almost every 4 to 5 years you can get a fairly recent Honda City at a very attractive price in the used car market. A top-end model of the previous-gen Honda City is available from anywhere between ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 6.5 lakh, which is over 50 per cent less than what is its ex-showroom asking price as a brand new model.

Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is still one of the best sedans you can buy in this space, and the used car market is the perfect place to look for one if you are on a budget

Yet another sedan that you might want to consider looking for in the used car market is the Skoda Octavia. When it comes to driving dynamics and performance, the Octavia has always been one of the ideal choices in the mid-size sedan space. Although the segment itself is seeing a slowdown due to an increase in SUV demand, the Octavia is still one of the best sedans you can buy in this space, and the used car market is the perfect place to look for one if you are on a budget. Especially now, with the new-gen model coming to India, you are likely to see some newer Octavia sedans enter the used car space. A decent 2014 model can be bought at around ₹ 10 lakh.

