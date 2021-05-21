Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pick-Up Truck: All You Need To Know

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an electric derivative of the standard Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

The Ford F-150 Lightning badge returns in the game and it has levelled up. Yes! As you would have guessed by now, it is the electric derivative of the legendary Ford F-150 pick-up truck and the SVT Lightning variant was on sale in US for a span of two decades until 2004 when Ford decided to pull the plug on it. Well! Ford isn't bringing an entirely new recipe to with the Lightning electric as we recently saw even GMC resurrecting the Hummer brand in the electric avatar. But that's not just the model the F-150 Lightening will be locking horns with. The Tesla Cybertruck prototype which pioneered in the electric pick-up truck market will be heating up the segment as well. Here's everything you need to know about the new Ford electric pickup truck.

The Ford F-150 Lightning looks almost identical to the mighty V8 powered F-150 save for the grille and alloy wheels.

Speaking of the Cybertruck, Elon Musk has affirmed that the production model will not be as radical and will have a more conventional design, 'conventional' being the operative word here. It seems like Ford (and even GMC) had given it a thought much before, keeping the F-150 Lightning very much unaltered when it comes to looks. Meaning, the Ford F-150 Lightning looks almost identical to the mighty V8 powered F-150, save for the slick block panel like front grille, a more aerodynamically pronounced machined alloy wheels and few badges giving away its electric character. There are similar elements like the standard dynamic-bending headlights connected by an LED strip. The Ford F-150 Lightening has the similar dominating stance accentuated with a butch face which has always been the appealing aspect in the F-150 range. Then there are similar elements like the standard dynamic-bending headlights connected by an LED strip that runs along the top edge of the grille panel, along with a matching red light bar conjoining the the taillights as well. A charging outlet appears on the front fender which of course is new. Now we have seen the 'conventional design' formula working or models like the Jaguar F-Pace and even the MG ZS EV and Ford is following suit. A charging outlet appears on the front fender which of course is new. So the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning maintains the same styling and silhouette as its F-150 cousin, just with two different floor-mounted battery packs. A standard-range battery (SR) does 370 km between charges, while the extended-range (ER) trim is good for 483 km. The batteries send power to both electric motors mounted on the front and rear wheels, churning out a combined power output of 420 bhp in the SR variant, and 555 bhp in the ER trim. The peak torque output in both trims remains same at 1,051 Nm. The conjoined taillights too are identical at the rear. Now those figures of-course are better than what any combustion engine powered F-150 offers and that shows in its on-road prowess. To give you a perspective of how it translates, the range-topping ER trim hits triple-digit speeds in about 4.5 seconds making it the fastest pick-up truck on sale. But it will change when the Tesla Cybertruck arrives as the EV maker is claiming a 0-100 kmph sprint within 3.0 seconds. The F-150 lightening electric is an all-wheel drive (AWD) variant instead of a hard core four-wheel drive (FWD) model. That said, the F-150 lightening electric is an all-wheel drive (AWD) variant instead of a hard core four-wheel drive (4WD) model. Complemented with a low centre of gravity- those big battery cells are packaged under the passenger cabin floor. Then the revised suspension makes the Lightning as potent on a dirt track, as it is on a tarmac. Then the integrated electric motors and aluminium suspension components reduce extra mass and provide better protection from obstacles. It also gets a liquid cooling system that keeps battery temperatures optimised and a metal exoskeleton houses the battery cells, which are mounted within the F-150's frame rails for strength and protection from rust. A robust steel underbody plate further enhances safety and aerodynamics. Then the integrated electric motors and Aluminium suspension components reduce extra mass and provide better protection from obstacles. That said, Ford is evaluating other powertrain options as well which may include a tri or quad motor setup. Moreover, models with the SR battery can tow up to 2268 kg while an optional package, with a payload rating can tow up to 3,493 kg. The top-end ER can pull up to 4,536 kg. The Lightning's F-150 platform tips the scale at 3,243 kg and the ER battery is obviously heavier than the SR. The SR gets a 120-volt, 12-amp version that can add 4.8 km of range per charging hour and the ER with a 240V, 32-amp version adds 33.7 km per charging hour. Coming to the charging part, the SR gets a 120-volt, 12-amp version that can add 4.8 km of range per charging hour and the ER with a 240V, 32-amp version adds 33.7 km per charging hour. A 48-amp home charging station for the SR can restore charge from 15 to 100 per cent in 10 hours, while the 19.2-kilowatt home charging station in the ER does it in eight hours. As far as fast charging is concerned, the F-150 Lightning will top out at 150 kW using a DC fast charging station, which is a bit slower than the newest EVs on the market but still offers 15 to 80 per cent charge in 41 minutes. A real-time payload monitor within the infotainment system or phone app helps optimise the charging route based on vehicle load, trailer weight, weather conditions and terrain, among others. It also gets the FordPass charging network, which Ford says is the largest in North America. A phone app also allows the driver to precondition the battery or schedule charging in free times. A real-time payload monitor within the infotainment system or phone app helps optimise the charging route based on vehicle load, trailer weight, weather conditions and terrain, among others. There is the large 15.5-inch touchscreen with the Sync 4A infotainment borrowed from the Mustang MachE. And finally coming to the inside which is a familiar place! There is the large 15.5-inch touchscreen with the Sync 4A infotainment borrowed from the Mustang Mach-E. Recently used apps appear along the bottom of the screen, making it easier to swap between frequently used features like navigation and audio Sync 4A will also come with an embedded FordPass app, which syncs with the owner's phone for pre-cooling or warming the cabin, opening and closing the frunk, and to give charging commands or plan routes. The Ford-F150 Lightning can also double-up as an in-house generator. The new F-150 Lightning will also get a modem that can provide in-car Wi-Fi that will support over-the-air (OTA) software update. The upcoming BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assistant will be available on the Lightning, with the truck taking over steering, braking, and acceleration on limited-access highways. The frunk will be the largest in the industry, with 400 litres of 2.5 kg storage space. The Lightning will also get the new F-150's impressive Pro Power Onboard system, upgraded from the conventional truck's maximum 7.2-kW output to a substantial 9.6 kW. Impressively, the truck also doubles up as an in-house generator providing power back-up. So, if the truck is plugged into a home charger and the power goes out, electricity will automatically outflow from the truck to keep the house running until power is restored. The feature requires a home equipped with an AC-DC inverter and the optional Charge Station Pro home charger. But it'll be helpful for those in areas which face frequent power cuts. Also, Ford says the frunk will be the largest in the industry, with 400 litres of storage space.

