Ford Mustang Dark Horse Debuts With Blue Oval's Most Powerful 5.0-Litre V8 Ever

Ford is coming up with the new Dark Horse version of the 7th-generation Mustang. This beauty in its latest iteration can produce a total of 507 bhp and 566 Nm of torque. And as mentioned in the headline, the fourth generation Coyote V8 in the Mustang Dark Horse is known as the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0-litre production engine ever offered by Ford. We would like to remind you that those who want to buy the basic Mustang can get a turbocharged 2.3-litre EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, which Ford declares to be completely new.

In the case of the mid-spec GT version in combination with the Active Valve exhaust system, the power will drop to 493 bhp, while the versions equipped with the 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine will further drop to 320 bhp and 476 Nm of torque. It's true that there have been other Mustangs with more power output but the Coyote V8 is considered the most powerful naturally aspirated engine Ford has ever offered. In addition to the generous power, the Mustang Dark Horse also increases its rev limit to 7,500 rpm.

The team is incredible for making the @FordMustang Dark Horse the most powerful 5.0-liter V8 ever!



The full 7th gen Mustang family delivers:

🐎 Mustang Dark Horse - 500 hp

🐎 Mustang GT - 486 hp

🐎 Mustang EcoBoost - 315 hp pic.twitter.com/sNr13NHKrx — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 15, 2022

The same engine supplies the GT version, which without the active exhaust produces 486 bhp and 567 Nm, figures that with the assistance of the Active Valve system in the exhaust system increase to 493 bhp and 563 Nm of torque. As for the basic version with the 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine, according to Ford's recommendations, despite the familiar co-version, it is a completely new set that benefits from a different cylinder diameter and circle, a new injection system and a series of targeted changes that promise in addition to the extra power and more economy. It should be noted that the corresponding version of the Mustang with an output of 320 bhp is also the most powerful Ford has ever offered as an "entry point" to the Mustang range.

The new Ford Mustang coupe and convertible models go on sale in the U.S. starting in the summer of 2023 and will be assembled at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.