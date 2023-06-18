Ford Opens Electric Vehicle Center In Cologne, Germany

Ford Motor Company has inaugurated the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, a production facility that will manufacture electric passenger vehicles for the European market. This milestone comes after a remarkable $2 billion investment to revamp the historic Niehl plant, originally established in 1930.



Spanning 125 hectares, the site features a brand-new production line, battery assembly facilities, automation and tooling. Its annual production capacity exceeds 250,000 electric vehicles (EVs).

Following the successful launches of the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and F-150 Lightning, Ford recently unveiled its fourth global EV, the electric Explorer. The electric Explorer will be the first model produced at the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, followed by a second electric sports crossover.



The Cologne EV Center will be Ford's first carbon-neutral assembly plant worldwide, achieving carbon neutrality across all European facilities, logistics, and direct suppliers by 2035.



Bill Ford, Executive Chair of Ford, says, "Opening the Cologne EV Center is the start of a new generation of clean manufacturing and electric vehicles in Europe. This facility will now be one of the most efficient and environmentally responsible plants in the entire industry. I am thrilled to continue working toward a zero emissions future for our children and grandchildren."

The Cologne plant has operated as one of Ford's most efficient manufacturing facilities globally, providing mobility solutions to millions of Europeans.



"The Cologne EV Center heralds a new era for Ford in Europe," said Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model Europe. "We are once again redefining auto manufacturing, implementing advanced technologies to build fully connected, software-defined vehicles that meet our customers' demand for zero-emission mobility."



Cologne EV Center has a range of digital advancements that enable seamless connectivity between machines, vehicles, and workers. Utilising self-learning machines, autonomous transport systems, and real-time big data management, Ford aims to enhance production efficiency and continuously improve quality over time. Additionally, Ford is investing in cognitive and collaborative robots, as well as augmented reality solutions, to support employees and streamline operations through real-time data exchange with other plants.

Heat for the facility is also carbon neutral, as the local energy provider offsets emissions on behalf of Ford. Furthermore, Ford's partner plans to reduce operating emissions associated with heat delivery by approximately 60% percent in 2026 and eliminate them entirely by 2035.



Once fully operational, the Ford Cologne EV Center will independently attain carbon-neutral.





Written by: Ronit Agarwal



