Former Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu Joins Switch Mobility In Two Leadership Roles

Switch Mobility the electric mobility arm of Ashok Leyland's parent company Hinduja Group has announced appointing former Mahindra Electric MD & CEO, Mahesh Babu in two key leadership roles. Babu, who announced stepping down from his position as the head of Mahindra Electric last month, will now take up two leadership positions at Switch Mobility - Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Switch Mobility Ltd, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Switch Mobility, India. The appointment is with immediate effect. Earlier this year, ex-Aston Martin boss, Andy Palmer, joined the company as Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Switch Mobility Ltd.

Also Read: Ex-Aston Martin Boss Andy Palmer Appointed Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Of Switch Mobility

Talking about the appointment of Mahesh Babu, Palmer said, "I am delighted to announce this appointment as Mahesh brings over 25 years of experience to Switch and his expertise as a CEO and track record as an EV pioneer is well-known. He joins a strong leadership team and I look forward to working with him closely to achieving our ambition to provide net-zero carbon van and bus solutions globally and realising our bold sustainability objectives at Switch."

Also Read: Switch Mobility Receives Minority Investment From Dana; To Partner On Electrified CVs

Earlier this year, ex-Aston Martin boss, Andy Palmer, joined the company as Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Switch Mobility Ltd

Before joining Switch Mobility, Mahesh Babu Babu was in Mahindra Electric where he was Managing Director and CEO. Under his leadership, Mahindra Electric launched six new electric vehicles including 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler commercial vehicles as well as the company's software platform, NEMO. It was during his stint as VP, Product Development, that Mahindra launched its first monocoque SUV, the XUV500. Babu has also been instrumental in shaping future mobility policy in India by delivering electric TCO solutions through his initiatives in passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and last-mile mobility. Before joining Mahindra, he also worked at Ashok Leyland.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland's Switch Plans Global Electric Van Around 2024

Under Babu's leadership, Mahindra Electric had launched 6 new electric vehicles including 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler commercial vehicles

Commenting on his new roles at Switch Mobility, Mahesh Babu said "Switch Mobility is determined to progress the adoption of zero-carbon transportation and I am pleased to be joining such a driven and distinguished team. The uptake of zero-carbon commercial mobility products and solutions globally is both a personal and professional aspiration of mine and I believe Switch has the capability and the compelling offering to create a leading first-class global electric vehicle company. I look forward to being part of its growth story."

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Reveals Its Global EV Plans; Renames Optare Group As Switch Mobility

Switch Mobility was formed by combining the electric commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland and Hinduja Group's UK-based bus subsidy, formerly known as Optare. The company aims to drive growth and secure a leading global position in net zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles. Right now, the company has teams in both the UK and India.