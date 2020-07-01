Fuel Rates Stabilise; Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On 2nd Consecutive Day

Fuel prices in India today remain unchanged for the second consecutive day. While daily price revision saw a halt on June 28, on June 29, petrol prices in Delhi again went up by a marginal 5 paise per litre, while diesel continued to remain costlier with a hike of 13 paise per litre. However, on Tuesday, June 30, daily revision of fuel rates again stopped and continues to remain so even today. In Delhi, petrol is currently priced at ₹ 80.43 per litre, while diesel prices are stagnant at ₹ 80.53 per litre.

Also Read: Diesel Continues To Be Costlier Than Petrol In Delhi, But Reasonably Cheaper In Other Metro Cities

State-run oil companies had resumed daily revision of fuel rates on June 7 after a hiatus of nearly 3 months

This comes to a major relief for consumers, who witnessed an upward revision in fuel prices for 21 consecutive days, since June 7, 2020. That is when state-run oil companies had resumed daily revision of fuel rates after a hiatus of nearly 3 months, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and Forex rates and vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT).

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Price Revision Halts After 21 Days

As for other metros, in Mumbai, petrol price currently stands at ₹ 87.19 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹ 78.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is priced at ₹ 83.63 per litre, and diesel rates stand at ₹ 77.72 per litre, while in Kolkata, petrol and diesel are priced at ₹ 82.10 and ₹ 75.64 per litre, respectively. In Hyderabad, the fuel prices stand at ₹ 83.49 per litre for petrol and ₹ 78.69 per litre for diesel, while in Bengaluru petrol and diesel are priced at ₹ 83.04 and ₹ 76.58 per litre, respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.