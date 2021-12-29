  • Home
Jharkhand Government To Give Relief Of Rs. 25/Litre On Petrol For Two-Wheelers

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to announce a relief of Rs. 25 a litre on petrol rates for two-wheelers from the state level, which will be implemented from January 26, 2022.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to give a concession on soaring petrol prices for customers in the state. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to announce a relief of Rs. 25 a litre on petrol rates for two-wheelers from the state level. This concession on auto fuel can be availed only by motorcycle and scooter riders, which will be applicable from January 26, 2022.

He said on Twitter, "The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously, due to which the poor and middle-class people are majorly impacted. Therefore, the government has decided to will give a relief of Rs. 25 per litre on petrol for two-wheelers from the state level. Its benefit will start from 26 January 2022."

He further said, "Despite having a motorcycle at home, a poor man can't ride it because he has no money for petrol. He is not able to take is produce to the marketplace to sell it."

The government will transfer Rs. 25 for every litre filled into a two-wheeler in the bank account of the ration cardholder. A family can avail of this facility for up to 10 litres of petrol every month.

9to4cp4

In Jharkhand' capital Ranchi, petrol is currently priced at Rs. 98.52 a litre 

Currently, petrol in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi is priced at Rs. 98.52 a litre while diesel costs Rs. 91.56 a litre. Ration-card holders in the state will get petrol at a subsidised rate of around Rs. 73 a litre. In the national capital Delhi, the two auto fuels are priced at Rs. 95.41 a litre and Rs. 86.67 a litre.
