New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Gaurav Gill Seals INRC Title For The Seventh Time With Round 3 Victory

Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif claimed the Indian National Rally Championship title for the seventh time by winning the Rally of Coimbatore amidst a number of challenges.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif won the Rally of Coimbatore winning 3 out of 4 rounds of INRC 2020 expand View Photos
Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif won the Rally of Coimbatore winning 3 out of 4 rounds of INRC 2020

Highlights

  • Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif led four out of six stages in Round 3 of INRC
  • This is Gaurav Gill's seventh INRC title, setting a new record
  • Gill won the 2 rounds in Itanagar & the Coimbatore rally to claim title

Ace rally driver Gaurav Gill along with navigator Musa Sherif had a blazing run through the weekend, claiming the title in the Rally of Coimbatore, and brought home the 2020 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) title. This is the driver's record-setting seventh title win. The Rally of Coimbatore was Gill's third consecutive rally win of the season after the first two rounds in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and clinched the title with one round to spare. The Arjuna Awardee is competing this year as a privateer, piloting the Mahindra XUV300. The rally was located in Kethanur, 40 km outside of Coimbatore with a gravel terrain.

Also Read: INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif Win Round 1 Rally Of Arunachal

c0be5cag

The rally-spec Mahindra XUV300 threw a few glitches and went into limp that saw the speed restricted through the challenging terrain

The victory though didn't come easy after the rally-spec car suffered from a number of glitches through the six stages between Saturday and Sunday. The car went into limp mode as a result of the glitches that restricted the maximum speed when on the terrain comprising gravel, hard pieces of stone, and rocks. There was plenty of dust as well as twists and turns, adding to the challenge.

"I am extremely happy to win three rallies in a row and become a national champion for the seventh time. I knew I was not able to push beyond 100 or 105 kmph in dirt.  I had to drive technically and ensure I finished. I must thank Hardy Sir (Sanjay Sharma) of JK Tyre for being ever supportive. We have won the championship and this is pure joy. In 2020, when lockdown happened, I was simply training at home for nine months in the gym. To get back into the car, for which I thank Mahindras and JK Tyre for this booster. It has been a difficult year for all of us, and to be in the sport is a joy."

Newsbeep
u6goca14

Gill and Sherif pick up their seventh INRC title, setting a new record

Gill and Sherif managed to complete the rally in a total time of 58 minutes 41 seconds and even topped the charts in four out of six stages. Following the JK-Tyre-backed drivers were Bikki Babu and Bonny Thomas backed by MRF, who had an equally impressive run in the rally-spec Volkswagen Polo. The duo managed to complete the rally in a total time of 1 hour 19 seconds to finish second in the overall standings while leading the INRC 2 category.

Also Read: INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal

Fabid Ahmer with co-driver Eldo Chacko was another showstopper of the weekend and managed to finish third. The INRC 3 driver completed the rally in 1 hour 8 seconds, staying close to the race leaders.

756r6kjk

The 2020 INRC has just one round left

The 2020 Rally of Coimbatore did see veteran driver Amittrajit Ghosh suffer a DNF. The ace rallyist developed a mechanical snag and had to pull out in the last stage, albeit after giving tough competition to Gill.

0 Comments

In the INRC 2 category, Chetan Shivram and Sahid Salman bagged the second spot with a time of 1 hour 13 seconds. Backed by Yokohama, the drivers were piloting the Volkswagen Polo with a stock engine. The duo is followed by Sahil Khanna and Vidit Jain running third with a time of 1hr1m33s. In the INRC 3 category, Arjun Rao and Shanmuga SN are placed second, followed by Aditya Thakur with co-driver Virender Kashyap of Team Nutulapati. Lastly, the INRC 4 category saw Vaibhav Marathe and Suhan M Kabeer in the lead with a total time of 1hr4m15s.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
World Automobile Day 2021; Top 5 Best-Looking Cars On Sale In India Today
World Automobile Day 2021; Top 5 Best-Looking Cars On Sale In India Today
2021 Indian FTR Range Gets Updated With New Features, Smaller Tyres
2021 Indian FTR Range Gets Updated With New Features, Smaller Tyres
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Teases New Motorcycle; To Be Revealed Soon
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Teases New Motorcycle; To Be Revealed Soon
Tata Tiago Limited Edition Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.79 Lakh
Tata Tiago Limited Edition Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.79 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities