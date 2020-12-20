INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal

Ace rally driver Gaurav Gill along with co-driver Musa Sherif roared his way to win Round 2 of the 2020 Indian National Rally Championship, Rally of Arunachal. The driver took his second consecutive win of the season and went on to win all of the eight special stages spread over two days. The two back-to-back rounds were held over the week in Itanagar and saw Gill dominate the tarmac raly with absolute precision. Coming in second in was Amittrajit Ghosh with co-driver Ashwin Naik in the overall INRC class. Finishing second in Round 1, Karna Kadur in the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI finished third in the overall elite class.

Also Read: INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif Win Round 1 Rally Of Arunachal

Speaking about the eventful rally, Amittrajit Ghosh said, "It feels good to be rallying again. With the COVID 19 situation and then Mahindra pulling out, it was a tricky situation for us. But with JK Tyre's support and Mahindra offering us their XUV300, things soon fell in place for us," "It was a great round for me because after a long time I made it to the podium."

After finishing second in Round 1, Karna Kadur and Nikhil Pai finished third overall in the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI

Dean Mascarenhas claimed the INRC 2 title, followed by Fabid Ahmer and Maninder Singh Prince finishing second and third in INRC 3 to make it a clean sweep. Meanwhile, defending INRC champion Chetan Shivram with co-driver Rupesh Kholay, backed by Yokohoma Tyres, started Round 2 with a stock engine after an engine failure saw them end the opening round with a DNF. The rally driver managed to finish the second round in 13th place overall and gain valuable leg points.

In INRC 2, following Dean Mascarenhas was Snap Racing's Sahil Khanna with co-driver Vidit Jain and Rahul Kanthraj with co-driver Vivek Y Bhat. Aditya Thakur and Virendra Kashyap of Team Nutulapati won the top place in INRC 3, ahead of Fabid Ahmer and first-round winner, Maninder Singh Prince.

In the INRC 4 class, Mujeeb Rahman and Goutham CP won the top prize while last year's winners Vaibhav Marathe and Suhan MK took second. Rohith Iyer with co-driver M Manjunath bagged third.

In the Junior INRC category, Harikrishna Wadia and Chirag Thakur claimed the top sport, followed by Arjun and Shanmuga SN. The all-women Team Vasundhara comprising Pragathi Gowda and Deeksha Balakrishna finished third, in an impressive show of performance.

Provisional Results:

Overall: 1. Gaurav Gill /Musa Sherif (42 minutes, 15.000 seconds); 2. Amittrajjit Ghosh/Ashwin Naik (43:48.100); 3. Karna Kadur/Nikhil Pai (44: 57.300);

INRC2: 1. Dean Mascarenhas/ Shruptha Padival (45:38.600); 2. Sahil Khanna /Vidit Jain (47:42.000); 3. Rahul Kantharaj/ Vivek Bhat (47:45.800);

INRC3: 1. Aditya Thakur/ Virender Kashyap (47:21.500); 2. Fabid Ahmer/ Eldo Chacko (47:30.800); 3. Maninder Singh Prince/ Vinay Padmashali (48:06.400);

INRC4:

1. Mujeeb Rehman/ Goutham CP (50:42.300); 2. Vaibhav Marathe/ Suhan MK (51:28.800); 3. Rohith Iyer/ GM Manjunath (54:21.600)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.