Germany's Safety Watchdog Will Also Investigate Tesla's Touchscreen Display Failures: Report

Germany's motor vehicle authority (KBA) is also investigating the safety risks involved with touchscreen displays of Tesla cars. According to a report from Reuters, the safety agency has asked the US automaker to share all the necessary details related to the issue. The US authorities recently made a similar request to the EV giant.

NHTSA recently asked the EV maker to recall 1.58 lakh units of Model S and Model X due to media control unit (MCU) failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the US recently asked the electric car maker to recall 158,000 units of Model S and Model X vehicles for media control unit (MCU) failures, which can pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays to not work.

According to Reuters, a KBA spokesman said that German authorities were in contact with the NHTSA and watchdog has launched its investigation into the matter. The spokesman added, "The result of the review is still pending."

The US auto safety agency made the unusual request in a formal letter to Tesla after upgrading a safety probe in November, saying it had tentatively concluded the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles contain a defect related to motor vehicle safety.

Recently, the EV maker asked the auto safety agency to declare the noncompliance issue inconsequential to safety. The company had previously stated that it corrected the issue in production in September and that more than 75% per cent of the affected U.S. vehicles have accepted the firmware update released in September.

