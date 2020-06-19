Global Car Care Brand Turtle Wax Forays Into The Indian Market

Chicago-based global car care brand, Turtle Wax, has announced its entry into the Indian market with a complete range of appearance products for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The company has launched its entire range of solutions, sprays, wax and polishes for cleaning and maintenance of all types of vehicle surfaces, including paintwork, wheels, tyres, upholstery, and plastic parts, among others. The Turtle Wax products will be available across all leading car accessory outlets, tyre/alignment shops, lubricant outlets, independent workshops, car spas, and auto refinish centres in India.

Commenting on the brand's entry into the Indian market, Denis John Healy, Turtle Wax's Executive Chairman said, "India is unarguably the most vibrant and diverse automobile market in the world. This country not only holds great promise for the business but is of strategic significance to our global trade channels. We are keen to adapt and invest in India's people and their car care culture more than anything else. With the most innovative global products, we are confident of Turtle Wax's position as one of the leading car care brands in India."

Turtle Wax is launching an exclusive car care kits including - Ice Snow Foam WashTurtle Wax Interior 1 Cleaner, Turtle Wax Inside & Out Protectant

To celebrate the launch in India, Turtle Wax is launching an exclusive car care kit to introduce car owners to its products, like the Ice Snow Foam Wash, Turtle Wax Interior 1 Cleaner, Turtle Wax Inside & Out Protectant, And Clearvue Rain Repellant among others. The company will also offer professional, ceramic and hybrid solutions products in India.

The company has also announced hiring Sajan Murali Puravangara, as the Country Manager and Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd. Talking about the brand, Puravangara said, "We have entered India with the launch of a complete range of products to give our customers the flexibility and options they seek - some of our products are genuinely tailored for India and Indian car care challenges. While we have multiple distributors across the country, we also plan to set up Turtle Wax branded loyalty detailing stores to provide our variety of innovative services and products for personalized customer selection."

The company is also planning to launch Turtle Wax branded loyalty detailing stores

The brand has had a global presence for the last 75 years, and was first launched in 1944 as Plastone, but was later renamed Turtle Wax in 1946. Currently, the brand is available in more than 120 countries around the world. To Turtle Wax in India, the company also plans to launch a series of events and videos, showing its love for road trips, vintage cars and car shows, in the coming months. In India, Turtle Wax will compete with other car care brands like 3M, Formula 1, Wavex, Niks and Nippon.

