New Cars and Bikes in India
search

GM Unveils Chevy 1977 K5 Blazer-E Powered By eCrate Conversion Kit 

General Motors is so sold on this concept that it considering a higher performance package for enthusiasts that will use its new Ultium battery system.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Th 1977 K5 Blazer gets an EV powertrain taken from the Chevy Bolt expand View Photos
Th 1977 K5 Blazer gets an EV powertrain taken from the Chevy Bolt

Highlights

  • The eCrate kit has converted a Chevy 1977 K5 Blazer into an EV
  • The company even wants to make a higher performance using Ultium battery
  • The company originally showed the technology as a prototype last year
Tech News

Last year, General Motors unveiled a unique concept for a hot-rod E-10 electric pick up truck using two batteries from the Bolt electric car packaged into a concept it called eCarte for easy electric conversions. This was meant to be showcase prototype but it has quickly evolved into a thing as now the company has unveiled a 1977 Chevy K5 Blazer-E which has been converted to electric power using the eCarte conversion kit. The electric connect and cruise package is based one the Chevy Bolt EV powertrain. It uses a 60kWh battery pack that delivers 200bhp via the electric motor. It has a DC-to-AC power inverter to drive the electric motor. There is also a DC-to-DC power converter to power low-voltage systems. The kit also includes wiring harnesses, controllers and water pumps for battery heating and cooling. 

nsi7phu4

This is the cobbled together powertrain

“Minutes after Chevrolet showed the E-10 concept, customers started calling to ask how soon they could build their EV project,” revealed Russ O'Blenes, Chevorlet's director of engineer, performance and racing. “At SEMA360, Chevrolet will showcase a 1977 K5 Blazer converted to all-electric propulsion. The K5 Blazer-E is a functional proof of concept of the upcoming Electric Connect and Cruise package Chevrolet Performance plans to sell in the second half of 2021,” he added. 

GM is so sold on this concept that it considering a higher performance package for enthusiasts that will use its new Ultium battery system. 

3ab2rvag

GM hasn't changed the axle or drivetrain of the car but just added an electric motor

Newsbeep

“To convert the 1977 K5 Blazer, the team first removed from the Blazer the original 175-horsepower 400 cubic-inch V8, three-speed automatic, fuel system and exhaust. Then, the team installed a Bolt EV electric motor, delivering 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, paired with a Chevrolet Performance electronically controlled four-speed automatic. The rest of the Blazer drivetrain remains untouched, including the transfer case, driveshaft and axles,” the company added. 

While the concept is great and it surely is going to be brilliant and eco-friendly way to breathe new life only vehicles - this kit will probably only provide a range of 160 kilometres, which is admittedly meagre but still awesome for what it is. 

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts on Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts on Hatchbacks
GM Unveils Chevy 1977 K5 Blazer-E Powered By eCrate Conversion Kit 
GM Unveils Chevy 1977 K5 Blazer-E Powered By eCrate Conversion Kit 
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 
Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 
Ford Mustang Mach-E To Feature Active Drive Assist With Hands Free 
Ford Mustang Mach-E To Feature Active Drive Assist With Hands Free 
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
F1: Lewis Hamilton Hints He May Not Be Racing In Formula 1 Next Year 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Hints He May Not Be Racing In Formula 1 Next Year 
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
October Two-Wheeler Sales 2020: TVS Registers 22 Per Cent Hike, Motorcycle Sales Grow by 38 Per Cent
October Two-Wheeler Sales 2020: TVS Registers 22 Per Cent Hike, Motorcycle Sales Grow by 38 Per Cent
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 20 Per Cent Growth Over September; Y-O-Y Sales Was Stagnant
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 20 Per Cent Growth Over September; Y-O-Y Sales Was Stagnant
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities