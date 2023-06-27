Gold Wing Now Has A 600 cc Chinese Sibling

PFMoto, a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, is set to unveil its second model, the Starship 6, in August 2023 in China. The company had previously showcased the "Concept 6" version of the Starship 6 at Motor Vehicle Trade fair. However, prior to the event, leaked images of the final series version has surfaced, providing a glimpse into the upcoming motorcycle.

The Starship series by PFMoto appears to draw design inspiration from the Honda Gold Wing and may include features similar to it

The Starship series by PFMoto appears to draw design inspiration from the Honda Gold Wing, featuring similar seat layouts and design elements. The tourer may include features such as an audio system with integrated speakers on the panniers and Bluetooth connectivity. Some visible features of the Starship 6 include; LED lights, LED DRLs, USD forks, radial calipers, twin disc brakes, and ABS. In terms of specifications, the Starship 6 is reported to weigh at least 280 kg. It is expected to have a wheelbase of 1,616 mm and a seat height of 740 mm. Further details regarding the engine and performance are yet to be revealed by PFMoto.

PFMoto sources its powertrains from engine manufacturer Lifan, which is a part of the Chinese group Geely. Geely, known for its acquisitions of renowned car brands such as Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, and its stake in Mercedes-Benz, also has interests in the motorcycle industry, through QJMotor and Benelli.

The Starship 3 is powered by a 300 cc V-twin engine producing 31 bhp

While specific details about the Starship 6's engine and it's performance haven't been disclosed yet, it is expected to have a displacement that's almost double of its predecessor, the Starship 3. The Starship 3 is powered by a 300 cc V-twin engine producing 31 bhp. The Starship 6, with its larger engine, is anticipated to offer around 59 bhp. Interestingly, a similar engine is currently used in the Lifan cruiser model, the LF600, generating 57 bhp and 55 Nm of maximum torque.

