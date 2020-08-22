Google's Android 11 Update Will Enable Most Phones To Wirelessly Enable Android Auto

Already, the latest version of Android was promising to be quite a substantial update for Android Auto users and connected car enthusiasts, but it seems it will be even better than what anyone thought. Google's update on the Android Auto support page now points out that "any smartphone with Android 11" will be able to connect wirelessly to the car head. This support comes with some strings attached though. It has a technical limitation of the car infotainment side as it needs WiFi support with 5GHz protocols supported which is certainly not the most common thing on WiFi routers, which would probably make these types of heads rarer in cars.

Additionally, countries like Russia and Japan also wouldn't get support for this new feature. Google claims that wireless Android Auto will not be available in these territories alongside some other ones in the EU as the use of the 5GHz frequency needs some additional compliance with regulators. The good news is that India is on the list.

BMW has started to roll out Android Auto as a wireless feature on its newer cars

Right now wireless Android Auto is also offered wirelessly, but this feature isn't pervasive. It is restricted to Google's Pixel phones and a handful of Samsung's high-end Galaxy phones. That being said, Google is indicating that with the Android 11 update many phones, including new ones from LG, Motorola, OnePlus Samsung, and Nokia will also be getting these capabilities. This also throws Android One phones into the same hat.

Interestingly, on the car OEM side, BMW has just started rolling out wireless Android Auto support which will make the experience lovely for many owners. On the other side of the fence, CarPlay for iPhone users has supported wireless interface since iOS 9 for around 4 years, but it too hasn't penetrated pervasively.

